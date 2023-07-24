Alport Syndrome: A Genetic Kidney Disorder

The crucial filtering organelles within the kidneys, the glomeruli, are the primary targets of Alport Syndrome, a rare genetic kidney illness. This illness may cause hearing and vision issues as well as progressive kidney impairment. Understanding Alport Syndrome symptoms is essential for an early diagnosis and suitable medical treatment.

In this article, we look at the typical Alport Syndrome symptoms, the genetics behind them, and possible treatments.

Understanding Alport Syndrome

Type IV collagen is a necessary protein found in the glomeruli, cochlea (a portion of the inner ear), and retina of the eyes. Hereditary nephritis is a genetic kidney condition brought on by mutations in particular genes involved in its synthesis.

The glomeruli gradually deteriorate in this disorder, which causes proteinuria (excess protein in the urine), hematuria (blood in the urine), and eventually kidney failure. Due to damaged collagen in the cochlea and retina, persons with hereditary nephritis can also experience hearing loss and vision issues.

The symptoms may worsen with time (Image via Pexels)

Symptoms of Alport Syndrome

1. Hematuria

Hematuria, or the presence of blood in the urine, is one of the main signs of hereditary nephritis. Red blood cells can seep into the urine, giving it a pink, red, or brownish hue, due to the aberrant collagen in the glomeruli. Hematuria can either be identifiable by urine analysis (microscopic hematuria) or be evident to the unaided eye (gross hematuria).

2. Proteinuria

Proteinuria, a condition where the glomeruli excessively leak protein into the urine, can be brought on by hereditary nephritis. Protein loss has the potential to cause hypoalbuminemia, which is defined by insufficient amounts of the essential blood protein albumin. Nephritic syndrome, a significant characteristic of Alport Syndrome, is the concomitant presence of hematuria and proteinuria.

3. Progressive Hearing Loss

One typical hereditary nephritis symptom is hearing loss, which typically appears in late childhood or early adolescence. Sensorineural hearing loss is caused by the cochlea's faulty collagen, which interferes with sound impulses' ability to reach the brain. Usually bilateral, the hearing loss might worsen with time.

4. Vision Problems

Hereditary nephritis occasionally results in vision issues because of aberrant collagen in the retina of the eyes. These vision problems could include nearsightedness that becomes worse over time and retinopathy, which is abnormal blood vessel development in the retina and can impair vision.

5. High Blood Pressure

Hypertension, which can exacerbate renal impairment already present in Alport syndrome, can cause high blood pressure levels. Controlling blood pressure is essential for preventing kidney disease from worsening and preserving renal function.

6. Swelling (Edema)

Swelling in the ankles, legs, and face may result from the body retaining fluid as renal function fails in Hereditary nephritis. The kidneys' inability to adequately control the fluid and electrolyte balance leads to edema, which can be painful.

7. Fatigue and Weakness

Fatigue, weakness, and a general feeling of unwellness can be brought on by the loss of vital proteins and the development of renal disease. These symptoms are caused by an imbalance in the body's metabolism.

8. Frequent Infections

Alport Syndrome can impair immunity, increasing a person's susceptibility to diseases. Particularly as kidney function diminishes, recurrent or severe infections are possible.

9. Abnormal Urine Sediment

Those who have hereditary nephritis may also have proteinuria, hematuria, and an unusual pattern of urine sediment when examined under a microscope. Casts are minuscule structures that develop in the renal tubules as a result of kidney injury, and they may be present in the sediment.

Hematuria, proteinuria, increasing hearing loss, vision issues, high blood pressure, edema, weariness, and susceptibility to infections are all symptoms of the rare genetic kidney illness known as Alport Syndrome. Preserving kidney function and raising the quality of life for those with hereditary nephritis depends heavily on early discovery and effective care.