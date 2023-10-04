Amazing Benefits of Baking Soda for Gray Hair

Baking soda for gray hair is a simple and budget-friendly solution for all those who are troubled by the yellowish hue of their gray hair. Even though nowadays gray hair is a new fashion statement and even they need care in order to keep them healthy and vibrant.

Irrespective of the fact that gray hair naturally occurs or dyed care is needed in order to maintain its glow, the challenges presented can be tackled with baking soda.

In this article, we will look into the magical effects of baking soda for gray hair.

Baking Soda for Gray hair

Baking soda for gray hair can be a very good addition to one's hair-care routine (Image by Freepik)

Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is a crystalline white powder that is highly popular for its various applications, especially in the food industry. The relationship between baking soda and gray hair is quite unknown.

Baking soda for gray hair is a profound addition to your hair care routine. It helps as a natural clarifying agent for hair. When applied appropriately, it can remove the impurities that may be present or building up in your hair, making it radiant and fresh.

The Science Behind Baking Soda for Gray Hair

Baking soda can contribute in removing the excess buildup in hair (Image by Freepik)

The main reason behind it being an effective cleanser is due to the pH levels of it. Baking soda is highly alkaline so it can remove the buildup in your hair, which makes it lackluster.

When applied wisely it can remove the mineral build-up. It is to be noted that due to its alkaline character, it should be used in moderation only and not in excess. If used in excess it can harm the hairs.

The Lesser Known Benefits of Baking Soda for Hair

Baking soda helps with problems like dandruff, volume, hair growth, etc (Image by Racool_studio on Freepik)

Here are the benefits of baking soda on hair:

Yellow Tint

Gray hair often develops a yellow hue over time. This happens due to pollution, smoke or simply due to various styling products. This tint can be removed with the help of baking soda, making it again vibrant and radiant.

Cleansing Action

Baking soda can act as a natural abrasive thus, making it a useful product to get rid of the residue that may be accumulated over time on the scalp.

Healthy Hair

Baking soda can eliminate dead skin cells and excess oils that may block hair growth. It can also help increase blood circulation when massaged over the scalp, resulting in strong and thicker hairs.

Dandruff removal

Gray hair can worsen dandruff problems. Baking soda being an anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent makes it a good anti-dandruff agent. Combining apple cider vinegar and baking soda can improve hair health and reduce dandruff.

Increased Volume

Gray hair often appears dull, with baking soda the dullness can be eliminated by removing the excess oil and the dirt. This adds volume to hair.

Better Texture

Baking soda can help with creating a smooth and silky texture to the hair. Again the removal of dirt and excess oil helps to maintain a healthy and well-groomed appearance.

Baking soda can be used by mixing it with your shampoo or apple cider vinegar and then washing it after 10 minutes. Baking soda can also be massaged on your scalp and then washed with cold water.

Baking soda is quite a powerhouse with its usefulness in many fields. It is a budget-friendly and easy means of maintaining the radiance of gray hair. However, it should be applied in a limit and not in excess in order to maintain healthy hair. With appropriate application, baking soda can do wonders for your gray strands.