Amazing benefits of chickpeas you didn't know about

Legumes are consumed globally, and the benefits of chickpeas will make you include them in your diet.

Chickpeas are a staple food across various cultures, especially in the Middle East. You might be quite familiar with hummus, the popular Arabian dish made with chickpeas and olive oil along with other spices and condiments.

In this article, we bring you all about the amazing benefits of chickpeas that might surprise you. Including these legumes can help improve overall health and prevent various lifestyle disorders and other diseases.

Chickpeas nutrition facts

Benefits of chickpeas include reduced bad cholesterol (Image via Unsplash/Markus Winkler)

According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundred grams of chickpeas contain:

Calories: 269 kcal

269 kcal Protein: 14.5 grams

14.5 grams Fat: 4 grams

4 grams Carbs: 45 grams

45 grams Fiber: 12.5 grams

12.5 grams Manganese: 74% of the Daily Value (DV)

74% of the Daily Value (DV) Folate (vitamin B9): 71% of the DV

71% of the DV Copper: 64% of the DV

64% of the DV Iron: 26% of the DV

26% of the DV Zinc: 23% of the DV

23% of the DV Phosphorus: 22% of the DV

22% of the DV Magnesium: 19% of the DV

19% of the DV Thiamine: 16% of the DV

16% of the DV Vitamin B6: 13% of the DV

13% of the DV Selenium: 11% of the DV

11% of the DV Potassium: 10% of the DV

It can be observed that it contain a variety of micronutrients that contribute to the benefits of chickpeas.

It has to be kept in mind that chickpeas contain a significant amount of carbs, so it might not be a good choice for people on low-carb diets.

Health benefits of chickpeas

Here are some ways chickpeas can help improve health:

1) May help control blood sugar level

Studies suggest that legumes like chickpeas may be beneficial in the management of blood glucose level. Legumes have a low glycemic index, which means it increases blood sugar level slowly and can stabilize insulin levels.

A study conducted by the Nutrition and Dietetics Group, School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the Charles Perkins Center at The University of Sydney notes that legumes are good foods for glycemic control in normal as well as diabetic people. Hence chickpeas can be included in a low-glycemic diet.

2) May improve heart health

Chickpeas are definitely among the fiber-rich foods for a healthier gut. Soluble fibers present in chickpeas and other legumes can help reduce levels of bad cholesterol.

Antioxidants present in chickpeas also play a key role in protecting the heart. The benefits of chickpeas also include a reduced risk of high blood pressure and inflammation. These compounds can fight off the free radicals that damage cells.

Other benefits of garbanzo beans

Chickpeas are also known as garbanzo beans and have many other benefits that might surprise you. Benefits of chickpeas also include improved brain function.

Chickpeas are a significant source of choline, which is an important molecule required for brain functions. It's required for production of neurotransmitters, which act as chemical messengers for nerve cells. The effects of chickpeas on adult brain health need more investigation, though.

Can I eat chickpeas for weight loss?

Chickpeas are a popular delicacy in the Arab world. (Image via Unsplash/Ludovic Avice)

The benefits of chickpeas include improved insulin sensitivity and possible help with weight loss.

However, if you're consuming a higher amount of carbohydrates from other sources, you might end up gaining fat due to insulin spikes. If you're following a low-carb diet, it's recommended to exclude chickpeas for better results.

You can include a bit of chickpeas in your diet as long as you're not increasing other high-carb foods.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

