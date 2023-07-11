Amazing benefits of yuzu fruit for better health

Yuzu fruit (Citrus junos) is a type of citrus fruit that usually grows in China, Japan, Korea and a few other parts of the world. It's a type of hybrid fruit that's around 2–3 inches (5.5–7.5 cm) in diameter. It has yellow skin and is sourer than other citrus fruits.

Yuzu fruit is popular in East Asian cuisine where its juice is used in the preparation of vinegars, seasonings, sauces and marmalades. In aromatherapy, yuzu oil is quite popular. In this article, we bring you all you need to know about yuzu benefits for health.

Nutritional value of yuzu fruit

As per data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of yuzu provide:

Calories: 53 kcal

53 kcal Carbs: 13.3 grams

13.3 grams Protein: 0.8 grams

0.8 grams Fat: 0.3 grams

0.3 grams Fiber: 1.8 grams

1.8 grams Vitamin C: 59% of the Daily Value (DV)

59% of the Daily Value (DV) Vitamin A: 31% of the DV

31% of the DV Thiamine: 5% of the DV

5% of the DV Vitamin B6: 5% of the DV

5% of the DV Vitamin B5: 4% of the DV

4% of the DV Copper: 5% of the DV

Yuzu fruit also contains small amounts of magnesium, iron, zinc, calcium, riboflavin, niacin and vitamin E as well.

It's among the low-calorie fruits that can help you lose weight. Being a citrus fruit, yuzu also contains compounds like carotenoids, flavonoids and limonoids. The benefits of these vitamins, minerals and compounds are discussed below.

Yuzu benefits you can't ignore

Here are a few benefits yuzu fruit might offer when consumed regularly:

1) Antioxidant properties

Yuzu contains strong antioxidants, including vitamin C, carotenoids and flavonoids. These compounds prevent the oxidation of lipids and oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

Vitamin C is amazing for the immune system and promotes good skin health. It's not just vitamin C, as another strong antioxidant present in yuzu fruit is vitamin E. Although present in small amounts, vitamin E or tocopherols are among the most potent naturally occurring antioxidants and can protect against free radicals. Vitamin E also increases the efficiency of vitamin C.

Studies of antioxidant extracts from yuzu have shown promising results in the management of inflammatory bowel disease and obesity.

2) May improve blood circulation

Two key flavonoids, hesperidin and naringin, are found in yuzu fruit and are known to improve blood flow.

So, they could be helpful for people with high blood pressure. Improved blood flow also helps reduce risks of strokes and other similar conditions. However, more clinical research is required to understand the exact mechanism and efficacy.

3) May prevent cancer

Citrus fruits contain a group of compounds known as limonoids. Limited studies have indicated the potential anti-cancer properties of these compounds, More clinical studies are required to understand their potency. Positive results have been recorded for breast, colon and prostate cancers.

Yuzu fruit peel also contains tangeretin and nobiletin, which are also known for their anti-cancer properties. As per preliminary studies, tangeretin could inhibit leukemia cell growth, and nobiletin suppresses other tumor growth.

4) May prevent dementia and memory

Laboratory studies have indicated positive effects of yuzu extract on people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Further studies are required to understand the mechanism that might help improve cognitive functions and prevent dementia. Yuzu fruit can also improve memory function and keep the brain active. Yuzu benefits need more clinical backing, but you can still enjoy this amazing fruit in your fruit salads.

