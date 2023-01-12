Amazing Facts about Romaine Lettuce Nutrition

In this article, we will bring you some interesting facts about romaine lettuce nutrition.

Romaine lettuce is a green leafy vegetable commonly consumed as a salad. It's biologically related to other types of lettuce. This leafy green grows well in the Mediterranean climate.

The name Romaine is believed to have originated in Rome. Romaine lettuce is long and tapers towards the root. The upper part of the leaves has a distinctive deep green color. The fluid inside the leaves has a slightly bitter taste.

Romaine Lettuce Nutrition Facts

Apart from its versatility as a salad green, Romaine lettuce is a superfood to include in your diet. It's a rich source of several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and is a significant source of vitamin C.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, a cup (approximately 70 grams) of Romaine lettuce contains:

65.4 grams of water

13.3 kilocalories

1 gram of protein

2.7 grams of carbohydrate

2.2 grams of fiber

43.4 milligrams (mg) of calcium

0.6 mg of iron

14 mg of magnesium

24.5 mg of phosphorus

229 mg of potassium

17.5 mg of sodium

90.3 micrograms (mcg) of folate

194 mcg of vitamin A

8.1 mg of vitamin C

2,320 mcg of beta-carotene

147 mcg of vitamin K

It can be observed that the leafy green is also a significant source of dietary fiber.

Nutritional Value of Romaine Lettuce

Romaine lettuce has several health benefits, which can be attributed to its following essential nutrients:

Vitamin C : Ascorbic acid helps strengthen the immune system. It's a strong antioxidant that can fight harmful free radicals and prevent oxidative damage.

: Ascorbic acid helps strengthen the immune system. It's a strong antioxidant that can fight harmful free radicals and prevent oxidative damage. Calcium: This mineral is essential for the growth and maintenance of bones, muscle contraction, nerve impulse generation, and blood clotting.

This mineral is essential for the growth and maintenance of bones, muscle contraction, nerve impulse generation, and blood clotting. Vitamin K: Phylloquinone is a key nutrient required for blood clotting. It works synergistically with calcium to prevent bone loss and fractures. It can reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Phylloquinone is a key nutrient required for blood clotting. It works synergistically with calcium to prevent bone loss and fractures. It can reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Vitamin A: Available in the beta-carotene form. It's a strong antioxidant that regulates cell growth and reproductive health. It's also essential in the maintenance of heart, kidney. and lung health. Beta-carotene is converted to retinol in the body and supports eye health.

Available in the beta-carotene form. It's a strong antioxidant that regulates cell growth and reproductive health. It's also essential in the maintenance of heart, kidney. and lung health. Beta-carotene is converted to retinol in the body and supports eye health. Folate: Folic acid belongs to the vitamin-B complex. It's an essential nutrient required during cell division and DNA synthesis. Folate deficiency in pregnant women is associated with premature birth, low birth weight, or spina bifida.

Folic acid belongs to the vitamin-B complex. It's an essential nutrient required during cell division and DNA synthesis. Folate deficiency in pregnant women is associated with premature birth, low birth weight, or spina bifida. Phosphorus : It's required to build strong bones and teeth. Phosphorus works synergistically with calcium.

: It's required to build strong bones and teeth. Phosphorus works synergistically with calcium. Magnesium: This mineral can relax the muscles and nerves in the body. It's also required in calcium and bone metabolism.

This mineral can relax the muscles and nerves in the body. It's also required in calcium and bone metabolism. Potassium: It's an electrolyte that's associated with a healthy heart. It's required for nerve function and muscle contraction. It works with sodium in the maintenance of electrolyte balance and electrical impulses in the body.

Does Romaine Lettuce Have Nutritional Value?

Romaine lettuce nutrition profile proves that it isn't a regular salad green. This low-carb vegetable can be considered a superfood which can protect from oxidative damage due to its antioxidant properties. Try to include it along with other nutritious foods in your diet to get the most out of Romaine lettuce.

