‘American Pickers' star Frank Fritz not returning to the show anytime soon

Frank Fritz, the beloved co-host of the History Channel’s show ‘American Pickers’, has been a fan favorite for almost a decade now. However, the 58-year-old TV star’s health took a scary turn in July 2022 when he experienced a stroke and was found unresponsive in his home.

Frank co-hosted the famous History Channel's show along with Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby from 2010 to 2020, that is, almost for a span of 10 years. Their show focused on the hosts traveling across the US to find artifacts of cultural or historical importance.

Even though he is getting better and there were speculations that Frank Fritz might be returning to the TV screen, a source close to him told The U.S. Sun that he is far from joining the show back. Let’s look further into his health condition and how Frank is dealing with it.

Frank Fritz’s health after the stroke

Frank Fritz (Image from Instagram)

Since Frank had to undergo back surgery, he appeared for the last time on the show in March 2020. He finally left the show in 2021 and just months after this, he suffered a major stroke which affected his health severely and shattered any hopes of the TV star joining the show back.

He was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and the doctors declared that he was not well enough to make his own decisions. This ultimately put Frank Fritz under the conservatorship of one of his long-time friends who stood up to take care of him and signed up as his guardian.

A source close to Frank gave health updates about the TV star to The U.S. Sun, saying:

“The stroke affected his speech, so he really can’t return to the show. But you never know, there is always hope one day.”

Why Frank Fritz cannot return to the show anytime soon?

Frank Fritz needs a wheelchair to walk for long distances (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Mentioning Frank’s bond with the crew and stars of the show “American Pickers”, the source also told how Frank loves to watch the new episodes and the crew comes to meet him when they are in town. However, it is not sure if Frank himself wants to return to the show or not.

Frank Fritz is on his way to recovery and putting an emphasis on his improvement, the source said:

“Frank continues to improve daily. You’re never 100 percent after a stroke, but he’s fine. He’s aware of what’s going on. A stroke can affect your left or your right side, it affected his right side.”

He mentioned that Frank Fritz is having problems walking and cannot walk for long distances. His movement has gotten slower which has changed his lifestyle. However, he is not at all in a condition where he cannot do what he wants to do.

“If he were sitting here right now, you could sit and talk to him. He’s the same old Frank. He has a good attitude and a great sense of humor. His mindset is positive,” the source added.

Frank Fritz is recovering slowly and his fans hope that even if he does not return to the American Pickers, he maintains his health and focuses on his well-being before anything else.