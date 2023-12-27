When does American Pickers Season 25 air? Release timings for all regions 

American Pickers Season 25 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 9 p.m. EDT on A+E Network's History Channel. The upcoming installment of American Pickers will once again feature stars Mike Wolfe and Franz Fritz as they go about the country in search of antiques and valuables. Ever since the show first debuted back in January 2010, it has had a wonderful run of twenty-four seasons to date.

American Pickers is the journey of two men, Mike Wolfe and Franz Fritz, who venture out into unlikely avenues in the quest to chance upon antiques and other valuables. To many of the ignorant, this might appear to be just junk and something to dispose of. However, to the stars of the History Channel show, the valuables are treasures in their own right, which they try their best to restore to their former glory.

Over the past season, American Pickers has garnered a dedicated following and an extensive fan base among the audience. The show has won several awards and accolades for its intriguing narrative and exciting storylines.

American Pickers Season 25 release timings for all regions

Here are the release timings for American Pickers Season 25 for all regions. Fans of the show from all across the globe can use this list to keep track of their favorite franchise's upcoming season premiere.

Fans of the show can watch the upcoming season by tuning into A+E Network's History Channel. Some of the previous episodes of the show are available on platforms such as Apple TV, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Region Date Time Australia (AEDT) December 28, 2023 1:00 p.m. East Coast of the US (ET) December 27, 2023 9:00 p.m. West Coast of the US (PT) December 27, 2023 6:00 p.m. Midwest of the US (CT) December 27, 2023 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT) December 27, 2023 7:00 p.m. Alaska (AKT) December 27, 2023 5:00 p.m. Hawaii (HT) December 27, 2023 4:00 p.m. London (BST) December 28, 2023 2:00 a.m. France (CEST) December 28, 2023 3:00 a.m. Germany (CEST) December 28, 2023 3:00 a.m. Spain (CEST) December 28, 2023 3:00 a.m. India (IST) December 28, 2023 7:30 a.m Japan (JT) December 28, 2023 11:00 a.m.

What is American Pickers Season 25 all about?

American Pickers season 25 is once again expected to chronicle the journey of Mike Wolfe and Franz Kritz as they scrounge through basements, cellars, attics, and garages as they look for discarded antiques that they will eventually remold and refashion. Keep in mind that the duo are not some junk dealers and fixate upon objects that only have a bearing on America's rich history.

By bringing to light old and forgotten artifacts, the hosts of the show shed important light on forgotten history. Additionally, there is always the thrill of venturing out into uncharted territory, akin to the likes of a memorable treasure hunt.

As the pair finds something valuable, the show delves into the object's history and importance. The show has a high IMDB rating of 7.0/10 and has been lauded for its historical and educational content. The artifacts and collectibles that are restored on the show are of particular interest to historians and collectors.

In terms of the cast, antique enthusiast Mike Wolfe and his vintage car enthusiast Robbie Wolf are expected to return to headline the show. They will be joined by Burlesque entertainer, performer, and entrepreneur Danielle Colby. However, according to a report by MEAWW and much to the discomfort of fans, Franz Fitz is no longer a part of the show.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the first episode of the upcoming season is titled 'Classic Car Cemetry' and will have the Wolfe brothers visiting a classic grocery store that has seen its prime long ago. They then visit Sammy's classic car heaven.

The second episode is titled 'Hidden Cash Stash' and will feature Mike and others traveling across wild West Virginia, where Danielle surprisingly discovers a stack of currency notes hidden away in a secret compartment.