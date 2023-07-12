A viral Tiktok video by famous make-up artist Lexi Michaela on how she covers her anemic lips with tint has left 1.6 billion viewers baffled.

Most of the people who have seen the video are curious about the same thing, which is if they are anemic too. A user commented:

“Oh my gosh!!! I didn’t know that’s why my lips are so pale!!!”

Another user commented:

“My lips are literally grey when I have nothing on them, it’s so weird, it’s like I always have concealer lips.”

The relationship between pale lips and anemia

The relationship between one's lips colour and iron deficiency is not a new discovery. However, there are some people who are completely unaware of it.

It is usually found that anemic people experience slight discolouration on this particular organ. The paleness can also be observed in other areas like the inside of their eyes and their skin in general.

The reason behind it is very simple. When haemoglobin levels in the body of anemic people are low, blood has an increased tendency of flowing towards more vital organs as opposed to the lesser ones like the skin. As a result, your lips might appear paler than usual when you have low iron levels in your body.

Common causes of anemia and whom it affects

When it comes to nutritional deficiencies one of the most common causes of anemia is iron deficiency. However, it can also be caused due to low levels of folate and vitamin A and vitamin B12 in the body.

Anemia can also be caused due to other health conditions like infections (malaria, tuberculosis), and gastric and gynae-related issues.

Strangely enough, this disease seldom affects men but is widely prevalent among the female population. According to a study conducted by the World Health Organisation, anemia largely affects young children, menstruating women, pregnant women, and post-partum women.

Common symptoms of anemia

There are some common signs you should look out for if you suspect that you might be anemic. Do you get tired very easily after slight physical activity? Do you have recurring headaches? Do you get dizzy when you abruptly get up? Do you experience tingling sensations in your hands and feet? Does your skin appear paler than usual or do you have this weird tendency of biting into chunks of ice?

If so, chances are that you might be anemic and the best way to find that out is by scheduling a doctor's appointment.

Treatment for Anemia

The treatment of anemia is largely dependent on its type. For anemia that is caused due to iron deficiency, iron-rich health supplements along with a steady nutritious diet are extremely beneficial. If the iron deficiency is caused due to loss of blood, surgery might be required in serious cases.

For anemia caused due to folic acid and vitamin A and B12 deficiencies, health supplements consisting of these nutrients are beneficial. Along with it having a nutrition-rich diet is also necessary.

