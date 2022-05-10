What Is Anjaneyasana in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Low lunge, or Anjaneyasana in Sanskrit, opens the chest and extends the thighs and groins. It promotes post-workout recovery and energy while also intentionally striving to improve posture. The position is simple to include into a daily vinyasa yoga practice for yogis of all levels.

If you want it to be, it can also be a backbend. The Sun Salutation C sequence includes this pose.

The Hindu god Hanuman, son of Anjani, is the inspiration for this yoga asana. Anjaneyasana can be used as a warm-up pose for Hanumanasana (full split) or as part of a Surya Namaskar (sun salutation) routine.

Getting started with Anjaneyasan: correct technique

By following these step-by-step directions, you can transition to Anjaneyasana from downward dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana), chair position (Utkatasana), or forward fold (Uttanasana):

Drop your back knee (in this case, your left knee) to the mat from a low lunge. If your knee is uncomfortable, put a blanket under it or double up your yoga mat for more padding.

Bring your hands to your right knee and cross your right ankle with your right knee.

Take a deep breath and raise your arms above your head, keeping them in line with your ears.

To deepen the lunge, press forcefully into your feet while shifting your hips forward. Your left thigh becomes closer to the floor as you do so.

Hug your inner thighs in towards one another to produce adduction, which will help you stay engaged and avoid sinking into your joints.

If it feels comfortable, bend your upper spine into a backbend.

Release the hands, reposition the front foot, and release the stance by exhaling.

Rep on the other side.

Here is a video to help you understand better:

Benefits of Anjaneyasana: Why should you do it?

The crescent lunge pose can benefit your body in a variety of ways, including:

1) Increased range of motion:

Anjaneyasana improves the range of motion by stretching the rib cage and shoulders. It also promotes hip flexors to open, which increases the range of motion in the lower body.

2) Improves balance and flexibility

This yoga asana helps with sciatica and enhances balance, stability, and attention. It also benefits the anahata as a heart opening (heart chakra). Heart chakra can be stimulated to help with balance, relaxation, and tranquility.

3) Strengthens the body

This position simultaneously develops the upper and lower body by demanding the you to stay upright during the stretch. It also trains the quads because the yogi must balance on both legs.

4) Lower body workout

Anjaneyasana stretches hamstrings, hip flexors, psoas, back, groin, as well as neck, which is very beneficial for runners and individuals who participate in high-impact sports.

5) Improved cardiac system

Anjaneyasana (Crescent Low Lunge Pose) is a back-bending chest opening pose. The backbend in the shape of a moon opens the frontal chest and improves blood circulation to the heart and lungs.

Namaskar position expands the rib cage cavity and benefits the thoracic area with an expanded diaphragm by stretching the intercostal muscles deeply. Both the pulmonary and cardiac systems benefit from muscular stretching and expansion.

6) Relaxing pose

Exercises that involve back bending and chest opening are invigorating. Muscle tensions in the upper, mid, and lower back are relieved, allowing energy to flow freely.

Hip opening also aids in the release of pelvic stiffness, reducing stress in the lower back and hips.

7) Better functioning of the body

Anjaneyasana (Crescent Low Lunge Pose) boosts the digestive and reproductive systems. The backbend's deep abdominal stretch stimulates the digestive system, which aids in the treatment of constipation, IBS (Irregular Bowel Syndrome), a lack of appetite, and acidity.

The pelvic stretch and groin stretch helps the urogenital system by improving blood circulation in the groin area. A tranquil nervous system is created via spinal toning.

The modest backbend also stimulates the thyroid glands, balancing the body's thyroxine levels (a hormone that regulates metabolism and is responsible for joint and bone health).

8) Improved alignment and posture

When you concentrate on breath and the core, the dynamics of this asymmetrical balancing stance are perfected. The ultimate physical benefit of this stance is toned, attractive legs that boost self-confidence.

Tips to remember to avoid common mistakes

To get the most out of this yoga pose, be mindful of the following pointers:

Be cautious not to abruptly deepen your front knee and pay attention to your body as you move.

To avoid overextending the knee joint's range of motion, keep the front knee stacked over the ankle even as you deepen into the lunge.

If you feel any discomfort in that knee, stop and take a step back to avoid further pain and injury.

Keep the back foot straight and out of the way.

