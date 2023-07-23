Antidepressants: Interplay of Medications and Body Weight

The relationship between the use of antidepressants and changes in body weight is not a linear one. Researchers have been looking at the various side effects of mental health medication use, and there is a correlation between mental health medications and body weight. This means that with an increase in medication use, there will be a change in body weight.

However, research remains inconclusive about the direction of this correlation. Do antidepressants lead to weight gain or weight loss? It is important to take this into account as many people fear taking medications for their mental health, even if they have received a diagnosis. The first thing that you should be aware of is that antidepressants, in some cases, are not just additional treatment options, but essential to the treatment process.

Can Antidepressants Cause Weight Loss?

Antidepressants are medications given to individuals with Major Depressive Disorder and possibly other conditions like anxiety disorders. The typical rationale for using these medications is that therapy alone is not working for the individual. Any psychological disorder has consequences even on your physical health. However, sometimes these medications can lead to changes in your body composition.

The effects of antidepressants on weight can vary from individual to individual. Some individuals may also experience weight gain as a consequence of continued use. This relationship is often influenced by various factors including your body's metabolism. Are you someone who has generally observed fluctuations in their weight? Since your body is adjusting to another substance, these changes can be a typical response.

Largely, weight changes are observed due to changes in appetite. Some individuals with MDD may eat more, while others may eat less. These weight changes also form one of the criterion for MDD. Try to notice if these changes are due to your appetite or the medication. A psychiatrist can help you in making the distinction.

Another factor associated with medication use is nausea. This is especially in the case of anxiety disorders, wherein nausea is a common symptom. Weight loss can also be a subsequent effect of this anxiety.

Which Antidepressants Cause Weight Loss?

Individual responses to medications can vary, and not everyone will experience weight loss due to antidepressants. Some medications that have been reported to cause weight loss in some individuals include Prozac, Zoloft, Mortazapine, and Wellbutrin.

If you or your loved one is currently using any of these, its important to not panic. For some individuals, these medications have shown weight gain, while for others, weight loss. It would take a large sample of individuals and consistent findings to mention the specificities. If you are experiencing significant changes in a short duration, your mental health professional will guide you to using another set of medications.

Side Effects of Antidepressants

Antidepressants can have other side effects. These can differ in intensity and duration for each individual. When you introduce a new substance in your body, it can take some time to adapt to those changes. Many medications are associated with stomach issues such as nausea and diarrhea, especially in the initial few weeks of use.

Another common change is that of sleep routine. Many individuals with Major Depressive Disorder struggle with either sleeping less or excessively. Depending on the concern, the psychiatrist is likely to prescribe your medication accordingly. You may experience drowsiness or fatigue through the day.

Depending on your body composition, you may also experience dizziness or light headedness. Generally, visiting a general physician can help you decide the best course of action for your prescription. It is best to be prepared for changes over time. Sometimes, the medication may work for you, sometimes it will have to be changes. These side effects are temporary and don't cause serious harm.

It's essential to recognize that not everyone will experience weight changes with these medications, and individual responses can vary. Additionally, any weight changes that occur with antidepressant use should be monitored and discussed with a healthcare provider.

The choice of medications is a collaborative process between the psychiatrist and the client. The mental health professional will not force you to take antidepressants. However, it is important to be aware of the side effects and make a choice to improve your mental health.

