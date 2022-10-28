While research shows that anxiety disorders affect more than 40 million Americans, anxiety is commonly misunderstood. As life is stressful, it's common to feel apprehensive before major events or when there are many things going on. However, mental health disorders are complex, and by truly understanding what they are, more people can be helped.

The stigma associated with mental health issues, such as anxiety, can be a significant deterrent to getting help, especially when it comes from the person who needs it. It can be difficult to acknowledge your difficulties to yourself or to disclose them to someone else. The issue is that myths about anxiety can prevent you from receiving the treatments you need to feel better.

Busting Myths Around Anxiety

Dispelling misconceptions about mental health can help reduce stigma and foster an environment where individuals of all ages feel comfortable asking for help when they need it. The following are six widespread myths about anxiety:

1) Anxiety isn't an Illness

Fact: Anxiety is a real, treatable mental health disorder.

Stress, worry, and anxiety are all common feelings. Having concerns, whether about one's job, income, or personal life, might help one foresee impending issues and find solutions in advance. Many people may wonder whether anxiety is a true mental disorder because feeling worried or anxious is frequent and, in small doses, can be beneficial in anticipating issues.

Anxiety disorders extend beyond daily anxiety. They are characterised by daily worry or fear for a period of six months. People with anxiety exhibit symptoms like:

Tightness in the chest

Pounding heart

Difficulty paying attention

Fear of passing away

Insomnia brought on by worry

2) Anxiety Disorders are Uncommon

From children to adults, mental health concerns are very common. (Image via Pexels/Mart Production)

Fact: Anxiety is the most prevalent mental condition.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental disorders in the United States that people experience. There are various forms of the disorder, and each one has a varied prevalence.

While the symptoms and manifestations of anxiety disorders can vary, all anxiety disorders have a major influence on day-to-day functioning. Most individuals are aware of someone close to them who has an anxiety illness, even though symptoms aren't usually immediately apparent.

3) Social Anxiety Equates Shyness

Personality traits are different from mental health disorders. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Fact: Some of the social anxiety symptoms can mimic shyness. They are, nevertheless, very distinct.

Shyness is a personality attribute. Anxiety disorders such as social anxiety are characterized by intense worry about how to behave or perform in social situations.

People who struggle with social anxiety worry that they could look foolish in front of others, who will scrutinize everything they do for flaws. Your ability to interact socially can be affected by social anxiety.

4) Lifestyle Changes are Sufficient

A bubble bath or exercising is not enough to treat a disorder. (Image via Pexels/Liza Summer)

Fact: While lifestyle changes are important, they aren't a substitute for treatment.

Doctors frequently advocate lifestyle changes, such as increasing physical activity and eating a nutritious diet, to enhance patients' general health. There's evidence that these habits can help lessen anxiety symptoms.

However, some people's anxiety symptoms might not be controlled by exercise and a specific diet. You are not weaker if you require more than what diet and exercise can give you. A healthcare professional can assist you in finding alternative methods (like medication and therapy) of feeling better if youre' dealing with persistent anxiety that's interfering with your daily life.

5) Anxiety is Life Threatening

Fact: While the experience of having panic attacks is scary, it's rarely linked to serious threats to your health.

When you're nervous or on the verge of a panic attack, you may feel like you're about to pass out, have a heart attack, or even die. Fortunately, anxiety's overpowering bodily effects are only fleeting and harmless.

One approach to empowering yourself in those circumstances is to have the resources you need to deal with anxiety and panic attacks, whether those tools be the support of loved ones, therapeutic exercises, or prescription medicine.

6) Avoiding Tricky Situations Can Make You Anxious

Avoiding situations is not enough to deal with a mental health concern. (Image via Pexels/Sam Lion)

Fact: Escaping the situation is only helpful temporarily.

You may be tempted to avoid circumstances that make you feel worse, whether you're concerned about large groups or have a specific phobia.

While that makes sense, avoidance can fuel your anxiety and keep you from taking the actions you need and want to take, which could eventually make your anxiety worse. Even if your life may feel problematic, getting the treatment you need can help you re-engage with your problems in a more fulfilling way.

Takeaway

To fully support someone with a mental health concern, it's essential to bust the myths around anxiety and educate the person to reach out for treatment when required. Mental health disorders are real and can significantly impact an individual if interventions are not made at the right time.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes