Camila Cabello Talks About Her Mental Health Struggles and Coping with Anxiety

Camilla Cabello is on a high after the release of her third studio album, Familia. Camila, a Cuban-American singer and songwriter, has been open about her anxiety issues and has emphasized the importance of mental health throughout her career.

Camila has spoken up time and again about "paralyzing" anxiety and how it has affected her all these years. The singer admitted that she feels more "vulnerable" with her third album. She also says that she has struggled with obsessive compulsive disorder and body image concerns. She revealed that she had taken to therapy after realizing talking to her parents was not enough. Experiences like exiting the band Fifth Harmony or breaking up with pop singer Shawn Mendes had caused a deep impact, and she was left listless.

Another issue that Camila feels strongly about is body shaming. She reiterates the need to love the body one has and take good care of it. She believes the unrealistic expectations of the ideal body image for those in the performing arts and entertainment industry takes a great toll on their mental health.

Camila Cabello's Mental Health Struggles

“What is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can’t enjoy life?” says Camila.

Camila Cabello shared an emotional post on Instagram about body-shaming after her trip to the beach was spoilt by paparazzi. Speaking to her 61 million followers, the soprano opened up about how the constant pressure to "look skinny" has left her "mental health suffering." She lamented how girls give in to a warped definition of beauty adding that there is tremendous pressure on women to get "what a 'healthy' woman's body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women."

The singer also referred to her conversations with her friend Selena Gomez about how to beat anxiety. Camila says she feels dizzy and overwhelming when anxious and as if on a ride that she just wants to get off. Her body feels tight and she can't move. She craves sugary snacks and cookies.

Camila has also been busting myths surrounding therapy and trying to encourage her fans to seek help without feeling guilty. She also revealed that older people, like those of her parents’ age, feel shame about taking to therapy for anxiety and other conditions. She is frustrated when people believe that simply getting away and taking time off would solve their emotional and psychological battles.

Camila Cabello's Recovery and Tips

For Camila faking or pretending is the worst thing for her mental health. Telling the truth and accepting one's vulnerability would set the path for quick recovery and resolution. She encourages her followers to open up to those whom they trust and actively talk about their mental health concerns.

Here are a few tips that can help with overcoming anxiety and mental health.

1. Focus on Open Thinking

Your mind may look only at the negative aspects of a situation and make you anxious. However, intentionally focusing on your thoughts and learning to look at a problem from different angles will help you gain control and come up with a feasible solution. Might turn out that your fears were quite unrealistic.

2. Practice In-Depth, Focused Breathing

For about 5 minutes, try to breathe in for four counts and out for four counts. Your heart rate will slow as a result of steady breathing, which should make you feel less anxious. It is also recognized that the 4-7-8 approach reduces anxiety.

3. Use Aromatherapy

Oils of lavender, chamomile, and sandalwood have soothing properties. You them as an incense or candle that will spread a warm vibe when lit. Aromatherapy is believed to help stimulate specific brain receptors, potentially reducing anxiety.

Takeaway

Celebrities seem to have it all, yet Camila Cabello shows how they are prone, too, to mental conditions that need proper support. By being open with her struggles and continuing to spread awareness by giving talks and participating in events, she is inspiring others to not stop from going out and getting help in battling emotional and psychological challenges.

