"I've learned to use it to my advantage" - Jake Paul reveals he's living with anxiety "all the time"

Jake Paul recently revealed that he deals with anxiety all the time during an interview with UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley.

Between his fighting career and several business ventures, Paul is used to having his hands full. The American YouTuber-turned-boxer recently launched his new sports gambling and media company alongside his partner Joey Levy called Betr.

betr @betr Jake plays a $10K blackjack hand Jake plays a $10K blackjack hand https://t.co/FPYBw9zyub

Working tirelessly comes with a price, and 'The Problem Child' has learnt to make his peace with it. Paul made an appearance on the TimboSugarShow, hosted by Sean O'Malley and his coach Tim Welch, where he discussed that scheduling his work and meditating has helped him cope with anxiety:

"One hundred percent! And it's just how you manage it. For me, there's so much to think about on a daily basis. I create a to-do list and write stuff down, and that really helps me. Meditation also helps me get rid of some of that stress."

He added:

"But I've really learned to deal with it over the last nine years of having so much sh*t to do. I basically live with anxiety all the time, but I've learned to use it to my advantage"

Jake Paul eager to fight Andrew Tate even if it's "a step backwards"

Jake Paul has set his sights on a fight against former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate. The American-British social media influencer challenged Paul a couple of years ago.

During an episode of the Impaulsive podcast hosted by his older brother Logan, 'The Problem Child' spoke about a potential fight with Tate. Jake Paul claimed that the former multi-time kickboxing champion is no match for either him or his brother.

During his appearance on the TimboSugarShow, Paul was asked about a potential fight against Andrew Tate in the future. He replied:

"It's definitely a potential fight, but it sort of takes me a step backwards. It's more like a celebrity influencer sort of fighting again. Even though he was a kickboxing world champion, people will make an argument he's not a boxer, he's been out of the ring, he's older now. I would love to fight him for fun. But after my next fight."

Jake Paul was supposed to headline a boxing event at Madison Square Garden on August 6, 2022 against Hasim Rahman Jr. The fight failed to come together after weight issues on the side of Rahman Jr. forced a cancellation.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dan Rafael @DanRafael1 According to Rahman's promoter Greg Cohen, the NY commission changed the weight to 204 because Rahman was having trouble getting down to contract limit of 200 & Jake was willing to up it to 205 but Rahman currently 214/struggling. So #PaulRahmanJr event is off. #boxing According to Rahman's promoter Greg Cohen, the NY commission changed the weight to 204 because Rahman was having trouble getting down to contract limit of 200 & Jake was willing to up it to 205 but Rahman currently 214/struggling. So #PaulRahmanJr event is off. #boxing Boxing…His own promoter called reporters on Saturday telling them he can’t make the weight. You can spin it all you want, I was ready to go to 205…15 pounds more than where I’m comfortable. These guys are con artists. On to the next one. twitter.com/DanRafael1/sta… Boxing…His own promoter called reporters on Saturday telling them he can’t make the weight. You can spin it all you want, I was ready to go to 205…15 pounds more than where I’m comfortable. These guys are con artists. On to the next one. twitter.com/DanRafael1/sta…

