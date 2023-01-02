What is applied behavior analysis? Simply put, it is about individuals and the scientific investigation of human cognition and behavior. The core element of behavior analysis, which has been around for more than a century, claims that the best approach to understand people is to concentrate on their behavior, or the things they do and say.

This perspective motivated many scholars to uncover the fundamental causes for human behavior throughout the course of several decades. Their main finding was that whether a conduct is repeated in the future depends on the circumstances that immediately follow it. This is known as the principle of reinforcement.

Interestingly, researchers started utilizing these findings to better people's lives through behavior modification in 1950s and 1960s. Due to these initiatives, applied behavior analysis, also known as ABA, which serves as the basis of the current practice, was developed. Tens of thousands of qualified behavior analysts assist people, families, communities, and organizations in making lasting behavioral changes today. Numerous issues have been resolved with success with ABA therapy.

What Is Applied Behavior Analysis?

The best-known application of ABA is in the management of Autism Spectrum Disorder. Years of research have demonstrated that the most effective method for treating autistic children is intense ABA therapy, which in some circumstances can virtually eradicate all symptoms.

Numerous organizations and government agencies, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Institute of Mental Health, and the US Surgeon General, have endorsed ABA therapy as an effective treatment for autism spectrum disorder.

Applied behavior analysis-based parental education courses give biological and foster parents the knowledge and ability to raise their children in surroundings that are secure, loving, and nurturing. Recent studies have, in fact, demonstrated that state-managed applied behavior analysis parent training programs can preserve families while lowering state expenses.

Analyzing and altering the work environment of employees, leaders, and consultants in the field of organizational behavior management improves employee performance, workplace culture, and business outcomes. A popular specialty in this field is behavior-based safety, which is a widely accepted and efficient method for keeping employees safe and healthy while on their jobs.

Behavior analyzers also manage aging-related difficulties such as memory loss, health problems, wandering, medication adherence, and more, in dementia treatment and elder care. Behavioral gerontologists have proven over the past 50 years that their services may enhance the health and standard of living of senior citizens.

These are only a few instances of how applied behavior analysis has made a positive impact on people's lives. Behavior analysts are actively working to solve issues in many other fields as well.

How Does Applied Behavior Analysis Work?

A thorough understanding of applied behavior analysis therapy is necessary, and each patient's treatment needs must be taken into account during planning sessions. Overall, research has demonstrated that various ABA therapy approaches can be useful for boosting communication abilities, enhancing social and academic capabilities, and lowering potentially harmful behaviors.

The majority of ABA therapists begin by monitoring present-day behaviors and creating treatment objectives based on those behaviors. Although therapy sessions have traditionally been conducted face-to-face, the COVID-19 epidemic has made telehealth an attractive alternative.

It's essential for ABA therapists to be able to watch and observe a person's conduct in order to develop a treatment plan since they rely significantly on behavior observation. Sessions may occur once a week or more frequently, and different levels of parental or caregiver engagement at home in between sessions may be necessary. Some methods employed in applied behavior analysis therapy are:

1) Reinforcement

Anything that increases the frequency of a behavior is known as a reinforcer. Giving youngsters something they want (a reinforcer) after they exhibit the desired skill or behavior is known as positive reinforcement. Food, prizes, activities, and other material rewards can serve as a reinforcer.

For instance, positive reinforcement would entail rewarding a child when they don't scream when they're buckled into their car seat with something they like (like stickers or a favorite toy).

2) Extinction

Reduce or extinguish a behavior by eliminating anything that supports or fosters the habit. In the car seat scenario, extinction would be to ignore the behavior totally rather than pleading with the youngster to cease screaming in their car seat.

3) Prompting

Support is provided by a therapist, caregiver, or peer before or during an activity that the child is participating in. You can prompt someone with words, gestures, or physical assistance. For instance, prompting can involve waiting a short while, asking the child again softly while bringing the toys closer or showing them how to put one away if they don't pick up their toys.

Takeaway

One of the most successful therapeutic modalities for ASD and related developmental problems is usually regarded as applied behavior analysis therapy. Consult a healthcare professional to learn more about your options and the best course of action for you or a loved one.

