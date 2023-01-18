Are you A Highly Sensitive Person? 

For all those wondering if they're a highly sensitive person, research has some answers . However, the first thing to know is that being sensitive is not a problem or a defect. Even if society may perceive it as one, psychologists recognize it as a core strength.

A common theme in popular media and anecdotal sources is the assertion that people are more sensitive today than they were in the past. These arguments usually center on the idea that the term highly sensitive person is a recent invention and that people have only recently shown an interest in helping those who're unusually sensitive.

Do You See Yourself As A Highly Sensitive Person?

If you want to explore if you're a highly sensitive person, avoid looking for online tests. Most of them are not valid and can be too generalized.

People who're highly sensitive (HSPs) respond to experiences more strongly than a typical person. As they integrate both good and negative information more thoroughly, external stimuli like loud noises, crowds of people, and stressful circumstances can easily overwhelm them.

According to brain imaging studies, HSPs and non-HSPs have different levels of neuronal activity in their brains. HSPs typically exhibit greater empathy, are more aware of their surroundings, and are more perceptive to social cues from others.

They frequently cry readily and react emotionally strongly. Despite the fact that introverts and HSPs share some traits, such as a tendency to avoid large groups and a need for alone time in a peaceful environment to recharge, high sensitivity isn't solely a trait of introverts. However, roughly 30% of HSPs are extroverts.

Sensory Processing Sensitivity and Connection With A Highly Sensitive Person

A highly sensitive person (HSP) is a neurodivergent person who's believed to have a deeper or enhanced sensitivity in their central nervous system to physical, emotional, or social stimuli.

Some people refer to that as having SPS, or short for sensory processing sensitivity. Highly sensitive individuals are likely to do that for a multitude of reasons, including evolution, environment, genetics, and early experiences.

Sensory processing sensitivity is not a brand-new characteristic. Instead, it's a heritable characteristic that might be advantageous for evolution. Scientific evidence does not support the claim that people are more sensitive than they were in the past. Instead, organizations and people might be more receptive to understanding and providing accommodations for those with special requirements, such as high sensitivity.

Aside from humans, at least 100 other animals have high sensitivity. High sensitivity may have evolved as a survival advantage, as HSPs are constantly alert to prospective predators or potentially dangerous situations, according to research. Anxiety is frequently the effect of constantly being on guard when there're no immediate risks.

Additionally, studies suggest that a lack of parental affection throughout childhood may lead to a child developing high sensitivity and carrying it into adulthood. The same is true of unpleasant early experiences. You might have a higher chance of developing into a highly sensitive person as an adult if you were exposed to trauma as a youngster.

High sensitivity may be influenced by genetics. The dopamine system might be particularly involved. It has an impact on personality and might make some people more prone to becoming overly sensitive than others. High sensitivity also runs in the family.

Living as a Highly Sensitivity Person

There can be several difficulties for someone who's extremely sensitive. A highly sensitive person may find it difficult to adjust to new surroundings, exhibit emotional reactions that appear inappropriate in social settings, and readily become uneasy in response to light, sound, or certain physical sensations.

Meanwhile, HSPs frequently indicate that they develop close relationships with people, experience vivid dreams and internal dialogues, and appreciate art, music, and interpersonal interactions greatly.

Like any personality trait, being very sensitive has advantages and disadvantages. HSPs can create situations in which they can flourish with the right support and an understanding of their own strengths and weaknesses.

Being highly sensitive is not a diagnosis or medical condition, and it's not something that needs to be treated. HSPs, though, might benefit from this designation given their experience. Therapy, HSP resources, and books may all be of real assistance to them.

Being very sensitive can be easier to control in the correct settings. A highly sensitive person can feel less overstimulated if there's less sensory input. That might encourage a highly sensitive person to take constructive action, like leveraging their empathy to develop deeper connections and gain a greater understanding of others.

