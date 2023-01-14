Are Eggs Bad for You? What Is the Real Truth about Eating Eggs?

One of the burning questions in nutrition is: are eggs bad for you? The jury online is out about the health and safety of eggs.

Online fitness influencers often advise against the consumption of eggs and egg yolks. Even the medical world is divided around egg yolks due to mixed results obtained from several older research studies.

However, recent studies have unearthed several interesting facts about eggs and their nutritional properties. In this article, we will answer the big question: are eggs bad for you? We will also bring you the health benefits and safety aspects of eggs along with a few interesting recipes you can try at home.

Are Eggs Bad for You? Interesting Revelation

Recent studies conducted by laboratories around the world have analyzed the constituents of eggs and have concluded that eggs do not contain any harmful agents.

The whole debate about egg yolks and cholesterol is a myth, and the cholesterol present in egg yolks has no biochemical relationship with serum cholesterol levels. Bad cholesterol in the serum is known as LDL and VLDL cholesterol, and these molecules are synthesized exclusively by the liver. Bad cholesterol molecules are synthesized by an inflammed liver.

Are eggs bad for you? The facts are interesting. (Image via Unsplash/Igor Miske)

Inflammation is caused by certain molecules produced by the oxidation of certain unsaturated fatty acids, including arachidonic acid, linoleic acid, gamma-linolenic acid, eicosadienoic acid, dihomo-gamma-linolenic acid, docosadienoic acid, adrenic acid, and docosapentaenoic acid.

These fatty acids are known as omega-6 fatty acids and are found in higher quantities in seeds and seed oils. Research has found that eggs aren't a significant source of these harmful fatty acids. Remember to share these facts with your friends and family the next time you hear the question: are eggs bad for you?

Are Eggs Bad for You? Nutritional Information

Eggs are the best source of protein. They have the highest biological value among unprocessed protein foods, just below whey protein. They can be used to make some of the best high-protein snacks to boost your metabolism.

Hundred grams of eggs contain:

Calories : 155 kcal

: 155 kcal Protein : 12.6 grams

: 12.6 grams Carbohydrates : 1.12 grams

: 1.12 grams Fat : 10.6 grams

: 10.6 grams Choline : 294 mg

: 294 mg Vitamin D : 87 IU

: 87 IU Cholesterol: 373 mg

It can be observed from the details above that the protein and fat content is almost similar in ratio, which makes eggs among the best foods to consider on a low-carb, high-fat, and high-protein diet, such as the keto diet, paleo diet, and carnivore diet. The nutritional profile of eggs can answer the question: are eggs bad for you?

Are Eggs Bad for You? Tasty Recipes to Consider

Try out this interesting recipe to get all the nutrition from whole eggs:

Cheese Burst Omelet

Are eggs bad for you? Research suggests they aren't (Image via Unsplash/Coffeefy Workafe)

Eggs are nutritious and are among the best foods to boost your brain and memory. We already know that egg yolks contain good fats and cholesterol. They're versatile and can be used to prepare amazing snacks.

Ingredients:

1 medium bell pepper, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 tsp paprika

50 grams of butter

50 grams of cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Chop the vegetables.

Preheat the pan, and heat the butter.

Add the beaten eggs, and spread them on the pan. Reduce the heat to medium-low.

Put the vegetables followed by the cheddar cheese.

Fold the omelet carefully, and serve hot.

As we have already answered the question: are eggs bad for you, try out interesting recipes to prepare high-protein snacks and desserts.

Eggnog

This classic eggnog recipe is among the high-protein desserts. It can also be modified to prepare eggnog cheesecake.

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks

6 - 8 tbsps of sugar (exclude if you are avoiding sugar)

2 cups milk (whole cream preferable)

2 cloves

1 inch of cinnamon, powdered

1 cup heavy cream or fresh cream

1 tsp of nutmeg powder

1 tsp of vanilla extract

Instructions:

Boil the milk, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla for five minutes.

Whisk the egg yolks along with the sugar.

Gradually add the milk mixture to the beaten egg and sugar mixture.

Heat the mixture over medium-low heat till it's thick.

Add the cream and nutmeg. Stir well. Pour into glass jars, and refrigerate overnight.

What Happens If You Eat a Bad Egg?

Although eggs are safe, it's recommended to buy fresh eggs. Eggs get spoiled if kept for more than 15 days at room temperature. Keep them in the refrigerator to make them last longer.

Is It Bad to Eat Eggs Every Day?

If you are not allergic to eggs, you can consume eggs every day without any concern. Eggs can be consumed without worrying about your cholesterol levels.

