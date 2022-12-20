Five High Protein Desserts to Satisfy Your Cravings

High protein desserts can be amazing substitutes for sugary readymade desserts that are harmful to health.

Protein is a crucial macronutrient that can bring satiety and aid in fat loss by controlling hunger and cravings. High protein desserts can be beneficial for muscle gain as well.

In this article, we will discuss the best recipes to consider for a healthy dessert.

Recipes for High Protein Desserts

These easy and simple recipes can be easily followed to prepare healthy and delicious high protein desserts at home. Here's a look at five of them:

1) Greek yogurt vanilla parfait

Greek yogurt is among the best probiotic-rich foods. It's rich in zinc, calcium, vitamin B12, potassium, and phosphorus.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole frozen strawberries

1 cup whole frozen blueberries

1 medium-ripe frozen banana, peeled and cut beforehand

1 cup plain Greek yogurt, unflavored or vanilla

2 tbsps oatmeal

Vanilla extract

1 tbsp almond butter

2 tsp of honey

Roasted almonds, for garnish

Instructions:

Take the strawberries, blueberries, banana, Greek yogurt, oatmeal, vanilla essence, almond butter, and honey in a glass jar.

Mix well with a spoon.

Garnish with some roasted almonds.

Let it chill in the refrigerator for an hour before serving.

Yogurt can be used in the preparation of other high protein desserts as well. Check out whether greek yogurt is good for you.

2) Chia seed pudding

Chia seeds are low-carb and keto-friendly. They can be used to make some of the best high protein desserts. Chia seeds are rich in dietary fiber and are among the best foods that help with constipation too. You can also add a scoop of whey protein to make it more nutritious.

Ingredients:

2 tbsps chia seeds

1/2 cup milk or 1 cup plain yogurt

1 tsp stevia as a sweetener

Berries for topping

Instructions:

Add the yogurt (or milk) and stevia to the chia seeds in a container, and mix well with a spoon.

Cover the container well, and keep it in the refrigerator overnight.

Top with berries, and enjoy this amazing dessert.

Chia seeds are also among the best dietary fiber foods to add to your diet.

3) Banana and walnuts in heavy cream

Walnuts are among the foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet. Walnuts can also be used to make trail mixes and walnut smoothies. Bananas contain several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Walnuts can be used to prepare other high protein desserts too.

Ingredients:

1 cup of milk of choice.

1/2 cup walnuts

2 fresh bananas

Stevia as a sweetener

4 tbsp of heavy cream

4 drops of vanilla essence

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to a glass bowl, and toss them with a spoon. Keep it in the refrigerator for an hour before consuming.

4) Eggnog

Eggs contain the best quality protein. They're versatile and can even be used to make high protein desserts like eggnog. Eggs are rich in vitamins, minerals, and good cholesterol.

This classic eggnog recipe can also be modified to prepare eggnog cheesecake.

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks

6 - 8 tbsps of sugar (optional)

2 cups milk

2 cloves

1 inch of cinnamon, powdered

1 cup heavy cream or fresh cream

1 tsp of nutmeg powder

1 tsp of vanilla essence

Instructions:

Boil the milk, cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla for a few minutes.

Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar.

Gradually add the hot mixture to the egg and sugar mixture.

Heat the mixture over medium heat till it's thick.

Add the cream and nutmeg. Stir well. Refrigerate overnight.

Check out how many calories are present in eggs.

5) Keto vegan brownie

This is a vegan option to consider among high protein desserts.

Ingredients:

1 scoop of vegan protein powder, chocolate flavor

1 tbsp of desiccated coconut

Stevia as a sweetener

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cocoa powder

1/4 cup of almond milk

1 tbsp chocolate chips, optional

Instructions:

Grease a small baking bowl or a ceramic mug and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine the protein powder, coconut, baking powder, sweetener, and cocoa powder and mix well.

Add the milk, and mix till it's fully incorporated. Top with chocolate chips.

Microwave for 60 seconds. Remove from microwave, and enjoy warm. You can also drizzle some chocolate sauce.

Bottom Line

High protein desserts can reduce cravings and help you with weight loss. Try to substitute your unhealthy eating habits with the aforementioned recipes for a healthier life.

Poll : 0 votes