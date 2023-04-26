Are You at Risk for Nutrient Deficiency? The Signs and Symptoms to Watch Out For

When the body does not get an adequate amount of a certain nutrient, a nutrient deficiency may occur. Numerous factors, such as poor diet, malabsorption, and specific medical disorders, might contribute to this issue.

It's crucial to recognize the symptoms of nutritional deficiency so that you can address them as soon as possible. Nutrient deficiencies can have major effects on your general health and well-being.

We'll talk about the warning signs and symptoms of nutrient deficiencies in this article, as well as prevention strategies.

Common Signs of Nutrient Deficiency

Nutritional deficiency can cause make you tired. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Nutrient deficiency caused by an improper diet and some physical disorders can increase your risk of experiencing uncomfortable symptoms that lower your quality of life. Here are some common signs of nutrient deficiency:

1) Fatigue

If you have a nutrient deficiency, you may experience greater fatigue. You might experience a lack of energy, apathy, and difficulty finding the will to engage in activities that interested you in the past. In addition to making you feel fatigued, certain dietary imbalances might also make your muscles or bones hurt.

2) Hair loss

Although everyone loses roughly 100 hair strands every day, noticing clumps of hair on your pillow or in your shower drain all of a sudden is a concern that should be brought to your doctor's attention. It can be a symptom of more serious problems, such as low iron levels, which can decrease your energy, or thyroid disorders, which can cause unexpected weight gain or loss.

Low iron levels can also cause frequent headaches, a constant feeling of being chilly, and dizziness. Your muscles may become weak, your joints may hurt, and your skin may become pale and dry if you have thyroid issues.

Hair loss is a common sign of nutrient deficiency. (Image via Pexels/ Skitterphoto)

3) Brittle nails

If your nails appear to be dry and break easily, and you experience unpleasant loose skin around your fingernails, known as hangnails, you may be suffering from nutrient deficiency. Biotin, commonly known as vitamin H, is used in the nail's core, where the nail is attached to the finger, to promote nail growth.

According to one study, biotin supplementation increased nail thickness by up to 25%. Eating vegetables like tomatoes, chard, romaine lettuce, almonds, cauliflower, cucumber, raspberries, strawberries, halibut, oats, and walnuts as part of your diet will help you overcome this problem.

4) Wounds heal slowly

Cuts and scrapes heal quickly when you are young. As an adult, this might take a little longer, but if wounds don't seem to be healing, you may not be eating enough protein.

This is because protein is essential for repairing and constructing new tissue. A decent source of protein besides lean meat is lentils, tofu, beans, low-fat yogurt, and eggs. Strawberries, red peppers, and grapefruit are some other foods that are rich in vitamin C and can aid in the healing of wounds.

Slow wound healing is also a sign of nutrient deficiency. (Image via Unsplash/ Diana Polekhina)

5) Premature graying of hair

You may already know that vitamin D helps improve your bone health and mood, but you may not know that low amounts of this nutrient can also accelerate the aging process of our hair.

According to a new study, low vitamin D levels are linked to early onset graying that can start as early as childhood. You must consume plenty of eggs, salmon, fortified dairy products, and a vitamin D3 supplement because it is difficult to receive enough sunlight to help your skin manufacture vitamin D.

6) Dry skin

Dry skin is sometimes attributed to the environment and harsh soaps, but dehydration and a deficiency in fatty acids can also be at fault. Be sure to hydrate yourself with water throughout the day. To counter the dry effects of caffeine and alcohol, which are diuretics, drink more water.

Additionally, make sure your diet has enough omega-3 fatty acids. This important nutrient is essential for healthy cell membranes and is a structural element of the skin. Low omega-3 levels can cause dry skin, wrinkles, acne, and tiny bumps in the skin, among other skin problems.

Dry skin may be caused due to improper hydration. (Image via Unsplash/ Melissa Di Rocco)

Eating a balanced diet that contains a variety of nutrient-dense foods is the greatest method to lower your risk of nutrient deficiency. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein sources, and healthy fats. Consider taking a supplement under the direction of a healthcare provider if your diet isn't providing you with enough of a certain nutrient.

Poll : 0 votes