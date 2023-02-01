Sleep talking is basically a sleep disorder known as somniloquy. It is a type of abnormal behavior, called parasomnia, that occurs during sleep. Talking in your sleep is a very common problem that’s more widespread among adolescents and children than adults. It is also not usually considered a medical issue, though the person sleeping with you might get disturbed or frightened.

If you are sleep talking, you may either speak gibberish, talk in different languages and voices, or talk in full sentences. Experts believe that sleep talkers usually speak for no more than 30 seconds per sleep-talking episode, however, some people may talk many times during the night.

The severity of sleep talk can be characterized as:

Mild: occurs once a month or even less.

Moderate: occurs for up to a week.

Severe: Occurs every night.

If you have been talking in your sleep every night for more than a year, then it’s likely that you have a chronic case of sleep talking.

If you have been talking in your sleep every night, you might have a chronic condition. (Photo via Pexels/Ivan Oboleninov)

Sleep talking causes: What is the reason behind it?

There are no possible causes of sleep talking, and scientists still have not found any such thing that can be linked to talking in your sleep.

Generally, it occurs by itself and is harmless, but in some cases, on the other hand, it might be an underlying cause of a more serious sleep disorder such as REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD) or sleep terrors.

Sleep terrors and REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD) are the two most common types of sleep disorders. Sleep terrors, also known as night terrors, involve kicking, frightening screams, and thrashing during sleep.

REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD), on the other hand, causes people to shout, yell, and act out their dreams violently during sleep. In both cases, it is difficult to wake the person.

Sometimes, sleep talking can also occur along with nocturnal sleep-related eating disorders (NS-RED) and sleep walking. A nocturnal sleep-related eating disorder is a condition in which an individual eats while asleep.

Other things might also be the reason why you are talking in your sleep. This includes:

mental health disorder

side effects of certain medications

stress and anxiety

fever

substance abuse

Excessive stress can trigger sleep talking. (Photo via Pexels/energepic.com)

Who is at greater risk?

While sleep talking can happen to anyone and at any age, it is more common among men and children.

Various studies suggest that there may be a genetic link to sleep talking as well. So, if your parents or family members are sleep talkers, there is a chance that you might be at risk too.

Although it can happen to anyone, certain things can trigger it more, including:

stress and anxiety

excessive alcohol consumption

sickness

fever

sleep deprivation

mental health issues, like depression

It is important to note that people with any kind of sleep disorder are at greater risk for sleep talking. This also includes people with a medical history of sleep walking, sleep apnea, or night terrors.

Treatments

There are no known treatments, however, a sleep expert doctor may be able to help you manage your condition. So, if you have a partner who sleeps talks, it might be best to consult a professional and discuss ways to manage their sleep needs.

There are also certain things you may also want to try and see if it works. This includes:

Make sure you are getting a good night’s sleep as sleep deprivation is a major cause of people talking in their sleep.

Avoid unnecessary anxiety and stress

Make sure your mattress is comfortable and your bedsheet and pillow covers are clean.

Try to sleep in a cool and silent environment

Limit your alcohol and caffeine intake

Avoid working out late in the evening

Avoid eating heavy dinners close to your bedtime

Limit your alcohol intake. (Photo via Pexels/energepic.com)

Also, if your partner’s sleep gets disturbed because of your sleep talk, then in cases like this, have your partner wear earplugs or use a white noise machine in your room.

Always remember that talking in your sleep isn’t a medical condition, but if it's interfering with your sleep schedule and making you exhausted the other day, then it's best to talk to a doctor.

