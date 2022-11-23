Mental exercise is a tool that can enhance well-being. The main reason given by most people for having trouble falling asleep is that their thoughts don't stop racing. You are not alone; research shows that around 70 million Americans struggle with persistent sleep issues. Lack of sleep can lead to many health issues, emotional discomfort, and decreased productivity during the day.

Unfortunately, even people without sleep disorders frequently experience problems with their sleep cycle. A healthy lifestyle requires sleep, which can also be frustratingly difficult to achieve at times.

There are many habits that can have a poor impact on sleep health, trigger racing thoughts, or keep you awake at night, aside from insomnia and other chronic disorders, including anxiety, asthma, and heart disease.

Mental Exercises That Prepare Your Brain for Sleep

How can you improve your sleep? Here's a list of five mental exercises that can help you wind down before bed and improve your chances of getting a good night's sleep:

1) Relaxed Breathing

A great mental exercise, it activates the body's natural relaxation reaction. In exchange, this unwinding can facilitate sleep. However, there are numerous alternative breathing methods. While this is not exactly a mental exercise, it can activate certain mental patterns that facilitate sleep.

As you lie in bed, try taking a few long, deep breaths. Simply take a big breath in with your nose, and let it out through your mouth. Allow your breath to naturally and rhythmically flow.

There's no need to keep track of the passing seconds; simply do what seems right. By itself, that can assist you in achieving a level of tranquility and relaxation that will allow you to decompress and unwind before hitting the snooze button on your day.

2) Visualization

Visualization is a mental exercise that can help you relax immediately. (Image via Pexels/Hurrah Suhail)

Sometimes counting can have the reverse effect of what you intend and stimulate your mind rather than help it become more relaxed as you breathe. According to several studies, some people fall asleep more quickly than others when they utilize imaginary distractions or visualizations.

Start by inhaling deeply a few times. Close your eyes, and focus on various parts of your body and any sensations you may be experiencing. You may, for instance, begin with your feet. Any emotion of discomfort should be noted. Give yourself permission to relax, and let the tension out.

3) Progressive Muscle Relaxation

PMR is a powerful tool to help you enhance your sleep. (Image via Pexels/Cup of couple)

Working to tense and release muscles is what progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) is all about. That successfully releases any stress and enables them to unwind.

Because you have to concentrate on each body part, it's comparable to visualizing. The primary distinction is the steps you will take to decompress. When performing a PMR, hold the muscle tension for five to ten seconds while breathing at the same time.

Contrary to popular belief, tensing and relaxing your muscles can help you become sufficiently relaxed to begin falling asleep. By deliberately relaxing your 16 muscle groups, this approach can aid in your ability to fall asleep. However, it may take some practice to become familiar with the 16 muscle groups to gradually relax them.

4) Yoga Nidra

Yoga Nidra, sometimes referred to as yogic sleep, is a form of meditation and mental exercise that has been practiced since the sixth century, far before the common era and Buddhism. The body, mind, and soul are all profoundly healed by this special meditation technique.

Brain waves transitioning into sleep start off as thoughtful beta waves, move through alpha wave phases, then theta wave, and eventually reach the slowest frequency of sleep: delta wave stage.

Yoga nidra leads you into a relaxed state between the alpha and theta states. As a result, you can lie in a state of deep relaxation between waking and sleeping. Yoga Nidra is one of the simplest forms of yoga but has a wide range of benefits. Simply put on your coziest clothing; look for a peaceful area, and lie down in a corpse position.

5) Self-Hypnosis

While it may sound unusual, self-hypnosis is more of a contemplative mental exercise where you use self-made suggestions to lull yourself to sleep after slipping into a calm condition.

This mental exercise naturally quiets the mind's chattering ideas.

Before commencing the hypnotic procedure, choose the suggestive term you want to employ, such as 'relax', 'let go', or 'sleep'.

Relax in your bed.

Repeat the suggested sentence to yourself once you're completely at ease and open.

Takeaway

It won't harm you to practice the aforementioned mental exercises the night before. In fact, they may be highly beneficial.

We're aware of the significance of unwinding before bed for a restful night's sleep. Additionally, doing some moderate exercises might help you unwind and relieve any stress and anxiety from the day. Even some of the negative effects of sleep disturbances can be prevented.

