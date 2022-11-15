Regular exercise has a lot of benefits, but is it a good idea to exercise before bedtime?

A regular exercise routine entails benefits like strengthened body, enhanced cardiovascular health, increased flexibility, and lesser chances of chronic disease. Exercise also relaxes the body and reduces stress.

In this article, we will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of exercise before bedtime along with the kind of exercises you should do before going to sleep.

Should You Exercise Before Bedtime?

Studies have shown that exercising before bedtime can have a negative impact on sleep and the body’s ability to stay asleep. However, you might not find time to work out during the day, forcing you to exercise before bedtime or to stop exercising altogether.

However, new research has shown that consciously choosing the timing and intensity of workout does not disturb sleep schedule. If you want to exercise before bedtime, you should do it for about an hour and a half and do moderate intensity ones.

Exercise before bedtime comes with its own advantages, like:

Relieving day’s stress – Following a regular workout routine can help you feel a lot calmer by releasing stress and frustration. Exercising after a long day at work will instantly change your mood and leave you feeling rejuvenated. It's a great way to release mental exhaustion and relax your mind.

Better Schedule – During the busy and chaotic days at work, exercising might be the last thing you will be concerned about. So, if you push exercise before bedtime, you can get all your work done as well as reap the benefits of working out. You will also not feel bad about missing your workout sessions.

Disadvantages of Exercise Before Bedtime

Here are some of the disadvantages of exercise before bedtime that could compel you to work out in the morning. These include:

Impact on sleep – Exercise tends to energize both your mind and body, which makes it hard to sleep. Regular exercise will your metabolism, increase your heart rate, and enhance your temperature, which can make it a bit difficult to sleep. That's why it's recommended to exercise in the evening so that the body calms down by the time it's night.

Consistency – At the end of the day, you might feel drained both mentally and physically, which might make you too tired to follow through your workout routine. Establishing a morning routine of exercise will ensure greater consistency than exercise before bedtime.

Lesser variety – Exercise before bedtime will also restrict the types of physical activity you can do at night.

What Kind of Exercises Should You Include Before Bedtime?

A high intensity interval (HIIT) workout routine that works up your sweat might be more likely to affect your sleep schedule by boosting heart rate and energizing your body. That makes HIIT a bad choice in the evening, as it will disrupt your sleep schedule by stimulating your nervous and cardiovascular systems.

If you want to exercise before bedtime, you should opt for exercises that are of moderate and light intensity. That will enable you to get a good night’s sleep and fall asleep faster. Some of the examples of exercises you can incorporate into your evening and night routine are flexible stretching exercises, walking, and gentle yoga poses.

Bottom Line

If you exercise before bedtime, it's crucial to focus on the exact timing of the workout along with performing exercises that do not have a negative impact on your body’s ability to fall asleep. You can also incorporate gentle yoga exercise before bed for a better sleep schedule.

You should exercise at least one or two hours before sleeping, and incorporate light and moderate intensity exercises to avoid disrupting your sleep schedule.

