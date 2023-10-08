Argentine beauty queen Jacqueline Carrieri passes away at 48 due to cosmetic surgery

The Latin American entertainment industry and the beauty world were in shock after receiving the news of the untimely demise of former Argentine beauty queen and actress Jacqueline Carrieri at the age of just 48. The reported reason for her death is supposedly the complications in her cosmetic surgery at a Californian hospital.

Carrieri’s sudden death due to cosmetic surgery has raised concerns worldwide about the safety of these aesthetic procedures. In this article, we will look into the details of Jacqueline Carrieri’s cosmetic procedure, which took her life. We will also try to highlight the broader issue of cosmetic surgery-related complications faced by people.

Jacqueline Carrieri: Beauty Queen Turned Actress

Jacqueline Carrieri was crowned as queen of Punta del Agua district in 1996 (Image by ArthurHidden on Freepik)

Jacqueline Carrieri was a big name in Latin American cinema. But before making her entry into the entertainment industry, Carrieri achieved a lot of recognition as a beauty queen in Argentina.

In 1996, she was crowned queen of the Punta del Agua district. Carrieri also secured the runner-up position in a beauty pageant at the San Rafael en Vendimia grape harvest festival in Argentina. These achievements of hers marked the beginning of her journey in the world of beauty and glamour.

She became an active theatre artist at the Roma Theatre until shortly before her passing away. In addition to these numerous honors, she even owned a high-end fashion store, but it was closed during the pandemic.

Despite all of this, Jacqueline Carrieri had a powerful and inspiring personality, which was the reason for her huge fan base and her lasting legacy.

Shocking News of Jacqueline Carrieri's Demise

The formation a blood clot during surgery followed by other issues caused Jacqueline’s death (Image by Wavebreakmedia_micro on Freepik)

The sudden news of Jacqueline Carrieri’s death sent shockwaves through her fan base as well as the entertainment industry. The cause of her death was revealed as a blood clot that was formed during her ongoing cosmetic surgery, which subsequently led to a series of medical complications. She took her final breath with her children Chloe and Julian by her side at a hospital in California.

San Rafael Vendimia’s Instagram page announced the tragic news through a post that said:

“Jaqueline Carrieri death: Jaqueline represented the district of Punta del Agua and was elected as Departmental Viceroy 1996. For years she was in charge of dressing our Vendimiales Queens with her fashion boutique. Rest in Peace your Majesty!”

The Terrifying Cosmetic Surgery Risks

Cosmetic surgeries have emerged as a popular way to enhance one's appearance and maintain a youthful look, and celebrities are the main reason behind this popularity. However, complications arising during cosmetic surgeries are much more common than we think.

This is disheartening to see that Jacqueline Carrieri’s death due to cosmetic surgery is just one out of many similar cases. When these surgeries are poorly performed, the consequences can be life-threatening, as was in the case of Carrieri.

The use of various chemicals, tools, and techniques in cosmetic surgeries needs to be done very carefully, otherwise, it can lead to issues like a sudden drop in the heart rate, suffocation, and chest pain. Other consequences also include blood clots and hemorrhage, which are speculated as the reasons for Jacqueline Carrieri’s death.

In conclusion, the news of Jacqueline Carrieri’s death due to cosmetic surgery at the age of just 48 years is extremely frightening. The fact that cosmetic surgeries are gaining so much popularity among people and yet cases like these are being heard every now and then shows that we are still a long way behind in mastering safe cosmetic surgeries.

The legacy left behind by Jacqueline Carrieri in the beauty and entertainment industry will always be appreciated and remembered.