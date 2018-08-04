Arnold Schwarzenegger's Explosive Workout - Step by Step Guide

The 7-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger follows a very effective workout program that allows him to tone all the muscles in his body with unrivalled precision. His training program typically features high-volume and high-intensity exercises that activate the target muscle group multiple times in a week.

Let us look closer at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s explosive workout routine so that you could incorporate it into your training program to build a muscular physique. The program is designed for one week, and you should typically spend 60-80 minutes every day to get optimum results. Train on all the days from Monday to Saturday, and allow a day’s rest on Sunday for recovery.

Along with the training program, it is imperative that you supplement it with a balanced diet. Additionally, you could add a protein supplement to your diet program, which greatly increases your protein intake.

Ideally, you should perform these exercises twice every week. Increase the rep count and perform them thrice every week for an added challenge as part of the high-intensity workout program.

Focus on toning the chest, back, thighs and the abdomen during the even days of the week; train the shoulders, arms, abs and legs on the odd days.

Abdomen Workouts

Schwarzenegger’s workout routine primarily focuses on the chest, back, arms, shoulders and the lower body. The training program comprises a limited set of abdominal workouts but ensures high-frequency. One should perform the abdominal exercises on all the weekdays.

Seated Leg tucks – 25 reps, 4 sets

The seated leg tucks are wonderful for activating the entire abdomen region, which includes the lower, middle and the upper abdomen. Additionally, the exercise activates the legs and the hips.

Crunches – 25 reps, 4 sets

Considered as the go-to exercise to build the abdomen, crunches tone the rectus abdominis muscle necessary for a tight core.

Sit-ups – 25 reps, 4 sets

Not only do the sit-ups work on the abdominal muscles, they also tone the muscles in the lower back, neck and the hips.

