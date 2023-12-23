Atypical depression: The condition that often goes unnoticed

There are various types of depression, including atypical depression. When we see media depictions of major depression or read about it, we often see a common description. For instance, a person with depression displays low mood and energy and significant changes in everyday routine, including a decreased appetite and sleep.

Do everyone display these symptoms? No. Do symptoms lie on a continuum? Yes. Atypical depression also lies on this continuum and is as serious as typical depression.

Thanks to online sources, we often recognize the warning signs of typical depression, but we can't leave out the atypical type.

What is the difference between typical and atypical depression? Why does the latter go unnoticed?

What are the main types of depression? (Image via Vecteezy/Loucaski)

In a typical major depressive disorder, your mood usually remains constantly low. If you imagine a graph with your mood, it will always move in the negative direction in the case of typical depression.

Additionally, it often causes a loss of appetite and insomnia (difficulty falling and/or staying asleep). An individual may also display various cognitive symptoms, like difficulties in memory and concentration. Moreover, they may develop a negative self-concept and feel negatively about others and the world.

An individual with atypical depression often meets the criteria of a major depressive episode. However, there are other distinguishing characteristics. Perhaps the most characteristic feature of this condition is mood reactivity. It means that their mood changes when they experience a positive event.

The atypical type usually causes an increase in appetite and a feeling of sleepiness, despite sleeping enough or too much. It means an individual goes through bouts of hypersomnia.

They may also become hypersensitive to rejection and abandonment. As these symptoms are not generally recognized, it can be easy to ignore them.

What to know about atypical depression diagnosis and treatment

Does the treatment look different for other atypical depressive episodes? (Image via Vecteezy/Gatot Adriansyah)

While psychotherapy may remain similar for all types of depression, medications may differ. Naturally, as atypical depression affects our biological systems differently, the same anti-depressants may not work.

For instance, in the case of typical depression, an individual can be prescribed mood-enhancing anti-depressants. They may not work for individuals of the atypical type, who may be prescribed mood stabilizers.

While cognitive behavioral therapy is widely recognized by practitioners and clients, it's not the only treatment modality. Additionally, there's also a possibility that CBT doesn't at all work out for you. In that case, you can ask your therapist to suggest an alternative therapy.

Just like other mental health issues, lifestyle modifications remain essential for managing the symptoms. Whether typical or atypical, there isn't a short cut to treating depression. Depending on the severity of your symptoms, your practitioner will adjust the treatment plan.

We now recognize that there's atypical depression. It's one of the types of depression that can be difficult to detect and easy to hide. While almost all symptoms of this type align with the typical ones, many choose not to talk about them.

Even though it's not typical depression, your feelings are valid, and seeking help can help you get out of it. There are treatments available for atypical depression, so try not to hide your symptoms.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

