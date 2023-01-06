Back Workouts with Weights: 6 Best Exercises for Men

Want to add strength and size to your back? Incorporate certain back workouts with weights into your fitness routine to build a stronger and bigger back.

Back workouts with weights not only help strengthen the back muscles but are incredibly beneficial for the shoulders and other upper body muscles too. Regular practice of back exercises is also a great way to manage and prevent all kinds of back pain while enhancing the range of motion.

In this article, we’ve rounded up some of the best back exercises with weights for men to try in their next gym session.

Best back workouts with weights for men

Here’s a look at the six best back workouts with weights. Do the exercises correctly, and make sure to focus on the right form:

1) Prone dumbbell row

The prone dumbbell row is one of the best back workouts with weights for men. This exercise targets the middle back muscles and allows the exerciser to lift heavy.

How to do a prone dumbbell row:

Lie down with your chest against an incline exercise bench, and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your palms facing towards one another.

With your chest against the bench, pull the dumbbells up while initiating the movement with your elbows.

Pause at the top, and lower the dumbbells to the starting position. Repeat the exercise a few times.

2) Barbell deadlift

Barbell deadlift is a full-body compound exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

The barbell deadlift is one of the best compound back workouts with weights that not only targets the back but works on several more muscles simultaneously. This exercise particularly strengthens the posterior chain muscles, making it an excellent full body exercise.

To do a barbell deadlift:

Stand straight behind a barbell, and position your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

With your chest lifted, hinge at the hips, and bend your knees to reach down and grab the barbell.

Make sure to keep your back straight, and hold the barbell using both hands, with the palms facing towards the body.

Pressing your feet on the floor, slowly push back up to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Complete a few reps more.

3) Renegade dumbbell row

This is among the most prominent back workouts with weights that challenge the muscles by requiring you to assume a plank position while you row with dumbbells. This exercise is also considered a great back fat-reducing workout.

To do a renegade dumbbell row:

Take a high plank position with your hands on a dumbbell. Ensure that the body is in a straight line from toes to head. Engage the core muscles throughout the exercise.

Start to row the dumbbell with your left arm by pulling your elbow towards the ceiling and keeping it close to the body.

Return the dumbbell to the starting position, and repeat with your opposite hand.

4) Dumbbell pullover

Dumbbells offer a great back workout. (Photo via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

Dumbbell pullovers are one of the most challenging back workouts with weights that not only target the back but also strengthen the chest and improve shoulder mobility.

To do a dumbbell pullover:

Lie with your face up on a bench, and position your feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell with both hands, and rest it against your chest.

Engage your abs, and extend your arms up in front of your chest. Bring the dumbbell back and over your head, and slowly bring it back to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise.

5) Prone dumbbell fly

This is among the most potent back workouts with weights that target the upper back and also strengthens the back of the shoulders.

To do a prone dumbbell fly:

Lie down with your chest against a bench. Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Bend your elbows slightly, and lift the dumbbells up to shoulder height.

Lower them back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

6) Kettlebell swing

Kettlebell swing is powerful back strengthening exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Taco Fleur)

Kettlebell swings are one of the most powerful back workouts with weights that strengthen the back and entire posterior chain muscles. This exercise also improves core stability and challenges overall upper body strength as well.

To do a kettlebell swing:

Place a kettlebell in front of you, and stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width distance.

Hinge at the hips, and grab the kettlebell using both hands.

With your abs engaged and back flat, pull the kettlebell between your legs, and drive through your hips to explosively pull the weight up to shoulder height.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

Practice the aforementioned back workouts with weights a few times a week to improve the structure and strength of your back muscles.

If you're a beginner, though, start with bodyweight back exercises and gradually challenge yourself with weights. Focus on your form and keep your movements slow and under control.

