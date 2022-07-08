Bacon: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Bacon is not just food; it's an emotion. An English breakfast wouldn't be complete without a serving of this cured meat. As for Americans - you name it, and it has got bacon. It's a part of everything from pancakes, eggs, grits to pizzas, burgers and even salads.

Notwithstanding its amazing flavour, the cured meat is known to be bad for health when consumed in large amounts. However, consumption of bacon in moderation can be good for your health, as it's a good source of high-quality protein and fat.

It's also high in sodium and cholesterol - the two most common factors of blood pressure and heart disease. Hence, it's advisable to have the cured meat in small amounts so that you may reap the maximum health benefits and avoid the negative health effects brought on by overeating.

Bacon: Nutritional Facts

One serving (three slices or 34.5 grams) of the cured meat has the following nutritional profile:

Calories: 161

Protein: 12 grams

Fat: 12 grams

Sodium: 579 milligrams

Carbohydrates: 0.6 grams

Fiber: 0 grams

Sugar: 0 grams.

A serving of the cured meat is quite high in fat, protein and sodium but not very high in calories. The recommended amount of sodium per day for an average adult is 2300 mg, but the American Heart Association advises adults to strive for a daily intake of 1500 mg.

Health Benefits of Bacon

Bacon may be beneficial for you if it's consumed in moderation. Read on to find out how:

1) Good Source of Essential Nutrients

Bacon is an excellent source of high-quality animal protein, essential B vitamins and mineralsm such as phosphorus and selenium. The Vitamin B complex plays a key role in the body's metabolic activities, whereas protein offers the necessary amino acids for building muscle development.

Niacin (vitamin B3), pyridoxine (vitamin B6), and biotin (vitamin B7) are essential for the digestion of lipids and carbohydrates.

Other B vitamins like Thiamin (vitamin B1) and Folate (vitamin B9) are important for sophisticated cellular activities, including DNA replication and cell division. These also play an essential function in neurotransmitter synthesis.

Another vital element contained in the cured meat is selenium. That serves as an antioxidant to reduce the risk of some cancers and cardiovascular disorders while boosting immunity.

It has also been reported to lessen the use of corticosteroid medications in chronic asthma patients. In addition to these benefits, the cured meat is a strong source of omega-3 fatty acids, which helps lower cholesterol and enhance heart health overall.

2) Boosts Energy

It is an excellent source of essential B vitamins (Image via Pexels @Angele J)

Six of the eight B vitamins, which are essential for brain and energy function, are present in bacon. To prevent vitamin B deficit, it's essential to consume enough B vitamins.

Additionally, it's an excellent source of dietary fat, which improves satiety and supplies energy. Most of the fat in this cured meat is heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, containing oleic acid.

3) Improved Absorption of Vitamin D

Research has shown that those who have meal with 30% of the calories from fat significantly increase the amount of vitamin D absorbed by them. In fact, people who have fat with their meal absorb 32% more vitamin D than those who have meal without fat.

4) Aids in Brain Development

It is rich in choline and may also improve absorption of Vitamin D (Image via Pexels @Nicolas Postiglioni)

Like most meats, bacon is an excellent source of choline. Choline is an indispensable vitamin that plays a crucial function in brain development.

It is recognised as an essential nutrient for embryonic brain growth as well as the mending of defects in degenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and dementia.

5) May Improve Cardiac Health

Despite its high fat content, bacon is unexpectedly beneficial for the heart. It contains a considerable amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which aids in lowering cholesterol and boosting general cardiovascular health.

Additionally, the cured meat contains significant amounts of saturated fat and oleic acid, which helps reduce cholesterol levels.

6) Boosts Mood

Believe it or not, consuming bacon can improve your mood. While having any processed meal may appear to have this euphoric effect, there is science behind it.

The cured meat is a natural mood enhancer that helps achieve a good overall frame of mind, a sense of overall contentment and lower levels of stress.

7) May Help Maintain Electrolyte Balance

Athletes tend to perspire excessively, which may result in electrolyte imbalance. In such instances, a high-sodium diet is recommended to assist manage the symptoms of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

As a high-sodium food, bacon helps them maintain a healthy salt balance. It may also alleviate hangover headaches.

Takeaway

Bacon has its benefits as well as disadvantages. As a processed food rich in fat and cholesterol, it has the potential to cause numerous lifestyle diseases. However, having it occasionally and in moderation can benefit your health with healthy fats, protein and B vitamins.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like bacon? Love it Don't like it 0 votes so far