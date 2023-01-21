Balance Exercises for Seniors Who Want to Live an Active and Independent Life

Balance exercises for seniors is of utmost importance, as physical activity can help improve their overall flexibility and mobility and reduce chances of falls and health conditions.

Being strong, flexible, and steady on their feet can help elderlies stay active and independent and also improve their self-confidence. There are several health conditions that can lead to balance issues, especially as you age. These include:

cardiovascular disease

arthritis, or other joint and bone problems

vision impairment

migraine

side effects of certain medications

Best balance exercises for seniors

The following are some of the top balance exercises for elderly that can be easily done at home. Regular practice of these exercises is sure to help seniors balance better and enhance their strength as a whole.

When doing these exercises, though, it's important to take your time and not rush through the movements. Grab onto something sturdy for support if needed, and stop immediately if you feel pain or any other discomfort.

Let's get started:

1) Single-leg balance

Balance exercises for seniors must always be done under supervision. (Photo via Pexels/Kampus Production)

This is one of the easiest balance exercises for seniors, but if you have severe mobility problems, hold onto a chair or table for support.

To perform the single-leg balance exercise:

Stand straight with your feet at a shoulder-width distance. Extend your arms to the sides, or grab a chair in the front.

Lift your left knee off the floor, and straighten your leg in front of you. Hold for a few seconds.

Bring your leg back to the start, and repeat a few times.

Repeat the exercise with your other leg too.

2) Back leg raise

Back leg raises are among the most effective balance exercises for seniors that help strengthen the glutes and lower back muscles. Overall, it helps improve posture and prevents back pain too.

To perform back leg raises:

Place your hands on the back of a chair, or simply hold onto a wall.

Shift your weight onto your left foot, and slowly lift your right leg back and up as high as your flexibility allows.

Hold the position for five seconds, and slowly bring your leg back to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise with your left leg.

Also read: Yoga poses for people over 70

3) Flamingo stand

This is also one of the best balance exercises for elderly that helps strengthen hip muscles and also engages the core. Always do this exercise near a wall to avoid losing your balance and prevent falls.

To perform the flamingo stand exercise:

Start standing with your feet positioned at a shoulder-width distance. Place your hands on the wall for support.

Lift your left leg to your hip level, and lower it down. As soon as you lower your left leg, lift your right leg, and continue the exercise as if you are marching.

Challenge yourself by increasing the speed or lifting your legs higher.

4) Tree pose

Balance exercises for seniors improve their self-confidence. (Photo via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

The tree pose is among the most challenging balance exercises for seniors, but with regular practice, you can master it in no time. When doing this exercise, just remember not to keep your foot on your knee.

To do the tree pose:

Stand with your feet at a shoulder-width distance and arms on the sides.

Bring your left leg up, and place the sole of your left foot against your right shin, ankle, or thigh.

As you do that, move your hands over your head, or place them in any comfortable position.

Hold the posture for as long as you can, and slowly release it.

5) Tightrope walk

Perform this exercise using a line of tape or any other straight line that you can find in your home.

To do the tightrope walk exercise:

Stand in front of a line of tape.

Extend your arms to the sides, and start to walk on the tape slowly while making sure to keep your feet on the line throughout the exercise.

Do this exercise once every day to enhance your balance.

Although the aforementioned balance exercises for seniors are safe and effective, they must always be done carefully to prevent any mishap. It's also important to have something sturdy nearby, like a wall or chair, for support.

Also read: 5 Chair Exercises for Seniors to Do at Home

Seniors must always consult their doctor or healthcare provider before starting any exercise programme, especially if they have any health condition.

Poll : 0 votes