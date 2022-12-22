If your major concern is maintaining strength and independence as you reach 60 or more, chair exercises can help.

Chair exercises are easy and low-impact and offer great benefits to older adults who want to maintain their mobility and stability without the risk of falling. These exercises require less effort than regular workouts and also put less stress on joints, such as the ankles and knees.

Regular practice of chair workouts can help develop strength, balance, endurance, and flexibility in seniors and reduce the risk of falling and injuries. While there are plenty of benefits of chair exercises for seniors, some major ones include:

lower risk of bone injuries

lower risk of health conditions such as hypertension, high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and dementia

improved muscle strength and endurance

healthy joints and bones

In this article, we’ve listed a few of the best chair workouts that older adults must practice to enhance their quality of life. The best part is that these exercises are easy and doable at home. All that's required is a sturdy chair and enough space, and you're good to go.

Best chair exercises for seniors

Take a look at the five best chair exercises for older adults:

1) Seated jack

While standard jumping jacks can be intense on the joints, seated jacks can be a great alternative for older adults. This exercise can help improve strength and endurance.

Instructions:

Sit straight in a chair, with your back stable and upright. Do not sit close to the edge, as you may lose stability.

Keep your knees bent, both feet together on the floor, and arms placed by the side.

Extend your legs wide in a 'V' position, and at the same time, lift your arms upward.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Start slow, and gradually speed up if you feel comfortable. Complete ten reps or more, but stop immediately if your seating position becomes unstable.

2) Single-leg calf raise

Calf raises are one of the best chair exercises that improve mobility and flexibility throughout the lower leg. It's a great exercise for seniors with limited mobility.

Instructions:

Sit tall in a chair with your back straight and feet planted on the floor. Keep your feet at hip distance.

With your core muscles engaged and gaze forward, lift your right heel off the floor as high as you can, and raise your toe.

Lower your heel back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Repeat the movement with your left leg, and complete an equal number of reps.

3) Seated hip march

The seated hip march is one of the best chair exercises for seniors with mobility and flexibility issues through the hips. This exercise helps strengthen the hips and surrounding muscles and also alleviates tightness.

Instructions:

Sit upright on a chair with your feet flat on the ground and at hip-width distance.

Hold the armrests of the chair, and keep your abdominal muscles tight and spine tall.

Lift your left leg with your knee bent as high as possible, and lower it to the ground with control.

Repeat a few times, and do the exercise with your left leg.

4) Sit-to-stand

This move is among some of the most functional chair exercises for seniors who find it difficult to stand up from chairs and beds. This exercise can help older adults gain the ability to move in and out of bed easily and improve their overall functional balance too.

Instructions:

Sit straight in a chair with your feet under you at shoulder-width distance.

Come slightly to the edge, and lean forward to slowly stand up. Extend your arms to the front for balance.

Reverse the movement, and sit down, grabbing the armrest for support.

Repeat the sequence a few more times.

5) Seated side bend

The seated side bend is one of the most useful chair exercises for seniors to improve their core strength. This exercise particularly targets the obliques and also promotes good spinal mobility.

Instructions:

Sit tall on a chair with your feet on the floor at a hip distance. Keep your back straight.

Position your hand behind your head, or interlace them together over your head.

With the lower body steady, start to bend your torso to the left as far as you can. Return to the center, and bend to your left.

Complete ten reps on each side.

Bottom Line

Seniors should practice the aforementioned chair exercises a few times a week to see improvement in their flexibility and mobility.

When doing these exercises, ensure to use a sturdy chair rather than a folding one or one with wheels. Armless chairs are great for these exercises, but for more support and balance, chairs with armrests can be used.

Stop immediately if you feel dizzy or nauseous while exercising. Consult a doctor before starting any exercise programme, especially if you're on medications or have severe mobility problems.

Poll : 0 votes