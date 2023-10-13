Banana is good for weight loss: Is it true? If yes then how?

Consuming banana is good for weight loss, a notion hard to believe as most people generally consider that it leads to weight gain. Banana is one of the most economically viable superfoods which is available in the market. It is easily accessible and rich in nutrients.

Eating bananas can lead to several health benefits, as it is a rich source of several nutrients such as potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C, and is full of antioxidants.

People trying to lose weight generally avoid consuming it because of its high sugar content, almost 90% being carbs. But if taken in the right proportion, they can work for you in the complete opposite way and help you achieve your dream physique.

After reading this article, you will have a better idea of how to make bananas an essential part of your weight loss journey.

Here we bring you 3 reasons why banana is good for weight loss:

Full of nutrients

Though banana is a calorie-dense and highly sugary fruit, it is packed with nutrients such as potassium, vitamin C, magnesium, copper, manganese, vitamin BG, and several antioxidants.

Though it is almost 90% carbs, the sugars found in ripe bananas are sucrose, glucose, and fructose, which are very beneficial to our health. Compounds responsible for energy such as dopamine, and catechin, are found in bananas which don't have any kind of bad fats or proteins.

Good source of Fiber but very low in Fats

Banana is good for weight loss as it is a win-win deal, giving you all the essential nutrients but lacking things that are harmful to your body. Banana is good for weight loss because though it is full of fiber and several other nutrients, it has an almost negligible amount of fats.

This means that while you are on a weight loss diet, it can keep you full for a longer time, eliminating your hunger and in turn, stopping you from consuming too many unnecessary calories. It can trick your brain into fulfilling the post-meal cravings that usually come when eating a calorie-deficit meal.

The Greener the Better

Though ripe bananas are high in sugar, unripe green bananas are full of resistant starch that is resistant to digestion and slows down the absorption of sugar from foods. It in turn aids in reducing blood sugar levels. A stable blood sugar level keeps you energized, which will help you elevate your workout sessions.

Bananas and Weight Loss

Along with so many nutrients, bananas are an excellent source of carbohydrates, which is one of the most essential sources of energy. To get the maximum amount of benefit from a workout, they can be consumed as a quick pre-workout as well as a post-workout snack.

This can significantly improve your workout sessions and stretch your limit of fatigue. The resistant starch present in bananas also accelerates fat burning and stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the large intestine.

Does eating bananas at night help in Weight Loss?

There is a general misconception that eating bananas at night can increase the symptoms of cough and cold and increase mucus production. But there is no scientific evidence of that yet.

The consumption of banana is good for weight loss as they are rich sources of healthy nutrients and vitamins, especially potassium. It helps ease post-workout muscle cramps and soreness, preparing you for an even better next session.

Bananas are also good for weight loss as they are full of good fiber, keeping the heart healthy and ensuring easy bowel movement. To wrap it up, bananas have certain nutrients that help in deep sleep, making better muscle recovery.

So, the next time you feel your sweet tooth craving, grab a banana, the friend you were considering a foe!