Top 5 benefits of potassium

Potassium is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in numerous bodily functions, including muscle and nerve function, fluid balance and blood pressure regulation. It's also one of the most abundant minerals in the human body.

In this article, we take a closer look at the top benefits of potassium for the body and how you can incorporate it into your diet.

Top benefits of potassium for the body

Here are five of them:

#1 Helps regulate blood pressure

One of the primary benefits of this mineral is its ability to help regulate blood pressure. It works in conjunction with sodium to maintain fluid balance in the body. It also helps the body excrete excess sodium, which can help reduce blood pressure.

Studies have shown that increasing the intake of this mineral can help lower blood pressure, making it an essential nutrient for those with high blood pressure.

#2 Supports muscle function

It's also essential for proper muscle function. It works alongside other electrolytes, like sodium, calcium and magnesium, to help regulate muscle contractions.

It helps transmit nerve impulses to the muscles, allowing them to contract and relax properly. That's especially important for the heart, which is a muscle that relies on potassium to function properly.

#3 Helps maintain bone health

This mineral also plays a role in maintaining healthy bones. It helps neutralize acids in the body that can leach calcium from the bones, which can lead to osteoporosis.

It also helps increase bone density by stimulating production of osteoblasts, cells responsible for building new bone tissue.

#4 May reduce risk of stroke

Studies have shown that a diet rich in this mineral may reduce risk of stroke. One study found that women who consumed the most of these minerals had a 12% lower risk of stroke compared to those who consumed the least.

It may help reduce risk of stroke by lowering blood pressure, as high blood pressure is a significant risk factor for stroke.

#5 Supports kidney function

It's essential for maintaining healthy kidney function. Kidneys play a key role in maintaining fluid balance in the body, and potassium helps regulate the amount of fluid in the kidneys.

It also helps prevent the formation of kidney stones by neutralizing acids in the urine that can lead to stone formation.

Overall, potassium is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in maintaining optimal health. Incorporating bananas, sweet potatoes and spinach can help ensure you're getting enough of this vital nutrient.

