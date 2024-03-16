Baseball star Giancarlo Stanton stuns everyone with his new physique at the 2024 spring training

The training for the 2024 Spring season of the MLB league has begun and the fans have received a huge surprise as they are witnessing the amazing transformation of the five-time MLB All-Star Giancarlo Stanton. Fans are going gaga over a viral video of the baseball star from the New York Yankees’ training facility in Tampa, Florida.

Giancarlo Stanton made his MLB debut in the year 2010 with the Florida Marlins. Since these 14 years, he has been one of the topmost players in the league with a massive record of 402 home runs.

However, his career was met with major setbacks last season, but the 34-year-old baseball star has bounced back with an amazing physique that has left everyone at the edge of their seats.

Let’s look further into how Giancarlo shed his pounds before returning to the Spring season’s training fields.

Giancarlo Stanton’s Fluctuating Career

Giancarlo Stanton suffered a hamstring strain during 2023 (Image by Viarprodesign on Freepik)

The 6-foot-6 Stanton plays the role of a designated hitter and outfielder for the team New York Yankees. He has been a gem in the sport for over a decade, but the 2023 season did not go for him as he thought it would.

Giancarlo Stanton's batting average during the 2023 MLB league hit career-low values. Moreover, he also suffered a hamstring strain, which sidelined him for six weeks, putting an eclipse on his career.

With a weight of 245 pounds during the last season along with his declining gameplay, Giancarlo Stanton faced a lot of criticism from the fans and public. However, Stanton has shown that he is not the one to grieve over what happened in the past as he makes his way towards the 2024 season with an amazing, pumped-up body and has lost many pounds making him look visibly slimmer.

Giancarlo Stanton Weight Loss Journey

Stanton believes he is ready to give his best in the Spring season of 2024 MLB (Image by Lookstudio on Freepik)

With the ups and downs in his career, Giancarlo Stanton has shown how important it is to become a better version of yourself any time you begin to think that you are not doing enough. Talking about his last year’s performance, Stanton told The U.S. Sun,

“I want to be a baseball player again. I just needed to be more mobile. A lot of setbacks kept me not moving the way I’d like to be.”

Giancarlo Stanton has been involved in more movement-based exercises during the off-season to increase the mobility of his body. He also did a lot of running which helped him to lose the extra weight and attain a stunning physique.

Giancarlo Stanton’s dedication has been loved by fans ever since he started his MLB career, and this dedication became more evident with Stanton's comeback this season. People are looking forward to seeing him play like before in the Yankees’ matches.