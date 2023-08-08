Fact Check: Are the New York Yankees the most valuable team in sports? Bronx Bombers' $7,130,000,000 evaluation, explored

Sportico recently did another valuation of sports teams and found out, to no one's surprise, that the New York Yankees are incredibly valuable. Despite their lack of a World Series win recently and their poor form in 2023, they remain a supremely valuable baseball team.
Are they the most valuable team in sports? Unfortunately for New York Yankees fans, they are not. They are easily the most valuable baseball team, but they pale in comparison to an NFL team and come up just short of an NBA franchise.
Here is the full list of the top 10 most valuable franchises, with the Yankees coming in third place:
- Dallas Cowboys: $9.2 billion
- Golden State Warriors: $7.56 billion
- New York Yankees: $7.13 billion
- New York Giants: $7.04 billion
- Los Angeles Rams: $6.94 billion
- New England Patriots: $6.7 billion
- New York Knicks: $6.5 billion
- Los Angeles Lakers: $6.44 billion
- San Francisco 49ers: $6.15 billion
- New York Jets: $6.11 billion
Still, a $7.13 billion price tag is pretty impressive. Some Yankee fans have called for Hal Steinbrenner to sell the team. He's unlikely to, but he'd make a fortune if he did go down that road.
How are the New York Yankees so valuable?
The New York Yankees have a unique position in sports. They are the most iconic franchise of all and the most successful. No team has as many championships as they do.
They are also a unique team in that they're pretty much always good (no losing seasons in three decades). Even this year, as awful as they are, they're above .500 and are within shouting distance of a playoff spot.