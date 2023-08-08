Aaron Boone was ejected during last night's loss. The New York Yankees fell to the Chicago White Sox by a score of 5-1 after leaving 12 men on base and being gifted seven walks by starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

Home plate umpire Laz Diaz was in poor form all night long, and it seemed to cost the Yankees a little bit.

The umpire score card suggests that Diaz was very bad and that it cost the Yankees. He was estimated to have added a run and a half to the White Sox scoreline. A four-run loss isn't changed by that, but the game may have been.

All impactful misses, including one in which the Yankees had the tying run on third and DJ LeMahieu was rung up on an outside pitch (the second incorrect call in the at-bat), were against the Yankees.

After a called strike three in the eighth inning, one that was probably a strike, Boone had had enough. He chirped at Diaz from the dugout and was eventually ejected. It was at that point that the Yanks' manager decided to give Diaz a piece of his mind.

Boone ran out and drew lines in the dirt where pitches where being thrown before hilariously imitating Diaz's strike three motion behind the plate. It was one of the funniest ejections in a long time.

MLB Twitter took the chance to supply the world with a few really good memes off of it.

It was an epic outburst from a manager becoming known for them. He has the most ejections in the American League this year and last night's meltdown was one for the ages.

It harkened back to the days when managers would throw bases and kick dirt everywhere. It's rare to see an umpire mocked like Diaz was, but that's how strongly Boone felt about the missed calls that affected his batters.