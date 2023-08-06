What happened to Carlos Rodon? Yankees flamethrower removed with injury after yet another horrendous start

Carlos Rodon was having another awful day when it, and perhaps his season, got a lot worse. The New York Yankees' prized offseason acquisition saw his ERA inflate to 7.33 as he endured another poor start with the team looking for a series win against the Houston Astros.

In the middle of what would be the final at-bat of the third inning, Carlos Rodon threw a pitch to Chas McCormick before having to be removed with what appears to be a knee injury.

Carlos Rodon left injured (Image via Talkin' Yanks on Twitter)

In total, Rodon pitched 2.2 innings with five earned runs (Jake Meyers and Yordan Alvarez went deep) with five strikeouts. The final at-bat ended in a strikeout credited to Jhony Brito.

What's wrong with Carlos Rodon?

Even before a new injury threatened the rest of his awful Yankees' debut season, Carlos Rodon was pitching horribly. The pitcher who posted an ERA uner 2.50 last year was nowhere to be found this year.

Perhaps it was the injury, which cost him Spring Training and about half of the regular season, or it could have been the pressures of New York that Sonny Gray, Joey Gallo and others have struggled with.

Nevertheless, a 7.33 ERA, whether because of injury or poor form, is not what anyone expected when Rodon signed for six seasons in the Bronx. A return to the form he displayed in the past is necessary for this to avoid being one of their worst deals in recent memory.