Fact check: Is Joey Gallo heading back to New York Yankees? Examining viral speculations

The Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and the struggling New York Yankees have done nothing. They've watched as Cody Bellinger, Jeimer Candelario, Jordan Hicks and others they've been linked to have been removed from the market or traded to other teams.

However, a viral tweet seems to indicate that the New York Yankees are in the process of completing a blockbuster trade for a corner outfielder- something they've needed all season.

New York Porch Sports @nyporchsport Joey Gallo and Sonny Gray reportedly headed back to New York in a deal that would send Oswald Peraza, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Gleyber Torres to the Twins. Yankees looking for players with experience in New York.

Per New York Porch sports, Joey Gallo and Sonny Gray are headed from the Minnesota Twins to the Yankees:

"Joey Gallo and Sonny Gray reportedly headed back to New York in a deal that would send Oswald Peraza, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Gleyber Torres to the Twins. Yankees looking for players with experience in New York."

However, this is a parody account and this tweet is not true. The account posts false information in hopes of scamming fans and that is what the tweet is.

Joey Gallo not heading back to the New York Yankees

In theory, the trade for Joey Gallo and Sonny Gray to return to the New York Yankees would make sense. Gray is pitching excellently and Gallo seems to have somewhat rediscovered his swing.

Joey Gallo, Sonny Gray aren't going to New York Yankees

However, both of these players played and struggled in New York, but not elsewhere. That suggests that a reunion would be a bad idea.

Furthermore, the Twins are a worse team but are in a much better playoff position in the weak AL Central. They aren't going to sell, and finally, the Yankees wouldn't send Gleyber Torres, Oswald Peraza and Jonathan Loaisiga in one deal.