Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman looking to add LF, 3B and C before Deadline, reports MLB Insider

The New York Yankees fell to the Baltimore Orioles last night in a key series finale that pushed them further into last place. Despite that, and a deficit in the Wild Card standings, the team could be buyers at the deadline. Per reports, they are looking to add quite a bit.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Yankees never had a conversation with Rockies about Randal Grichuk, who went back to the Angels. NYY is looking at LF, 3B and C in very weak position player market.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are looking to be pretty active:

Per his report, the team is in on a catcher, left fielder and third baseman.

New York Yankees looking into major moves ahead of deadline

The New York Yankees have struggled, but their core roster was expected to contend. With Aaron Judge back and hitting well, they could make a run. That seems to be what GM Brian Cashman believes.

Third base has been awful for the Yankees

That's why he seems intent on making moves at the deadline. The catching duo of Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino has not been excellent and left field has been a black hole. Third base, with an aging Josh Donaldson and a shockingly bad DJ LeMahieu, hasn't been good either.