Which Yankees players have 3000+ strikeouts? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30

MLB Immaculate Grid for today has tasked players with answering which Yankees pitchers have earned over 3,000 strikeouts in their careers. This is an illustrious feat that only a few players in MLB history have ever done.

Fortunately, the Yankees are a historic franchise with a lot of great pitchers, so they have a few options for this particular sector of the Immaculate Grid. Here are some options you can try.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30: Which Yankees players have 3000+ strikeouts?

This prompt is a little bit tricky. Currently, there is no player who has 3,000 strikeouts with the Yankees alone.

Their all-time strikeout leader, per Baseball Reference, is Andy Pettitte, who has just over 2,000. Still, players have earned 3,000 Ks and played for the storied franchise and that is the key to this prompt.

Surprisingly, Andy Pettitte did not throw 3000 strikeouts for the Yankees

CC Sabathia has 3,093 strikeouts and that will likely be peoples' first guess. He is one of the most iconic modern Yankee pitchers and he racked up a lot of strikeouts.

Roger Clemens is another player who qualifies for this prompt. He earned well over 4,000 strikeouts and played for the team for a few seasons. Phil Niekro also eclipsed the mark and played in New York for a little bit.

Be sure to check Baseball Reference, which has the full database and is in partnership with the MLB Immaculate Grid.