MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Cody Bellinger being sought by Miami Marlins after interest from Yankees

Cody Bellinger signed a one-year deal, often referred to as a "prove it" contract, with the Chicago Cubs last offseason. Given that the Cubs weren't expected to be good and haven't been thus far, he is one of the most likely players to be shipped out of Wrigley Field before the deadline.

A number of suitors have emerged, including the New York Yankees. Now, the surprisingly good Miami Marlins have taken a look at the former MVP outfielder.

According to Jon Paul Morosi, the Marlins have interest in the outfielder, who is hitting .314 with 14 home runs and a .903 OPS. He's been a great hitter with excellent outfield defense, and a lot of teams are interested in that.

The Miami Marlins make sense for Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger is a center fielder, though he can also play first base and corner outfield spots. That makes him less interesting for the Yankees, who need a true left fielder, than the Marlins.

Cody Bellinger has been in trade rumors

Thus far, the Jazz Chisholm center field experiment has backfired on the Marlins. He has -6 defensive runs saved there, so moving him to a less impactful corner spot would be good. Adding Gold Glove defense in the middle with Bellinger makes a lot of sense.

Plus, the Marlins are better than the Yankees. The Yankees are 2.5 back of the Wild Card and in last place. The Marlins are a single game out of the Wild Card. A trade for them makes more sense.

