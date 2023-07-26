Which New York Mets have also played for Miami Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a square for the New York Mets as well as the Miami Marlins. The NL East rivals have had some players play for both over the years, and it's up to potential grid completionists to find out who qualifies.

Fortunately, neither team is new to the MLB. The Miami Marlins and New York Mets have had plenty of players cross the division lines. Here are a few examples of who can go in that sector of the Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26: Which New York Mets have also played for Miami Marlins?

Curtis Granderson played for a lot of MLB teams during his career. Fortunately, he played for both the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins before retiring, so he is a perfect candidate for this sector.

He is far from the only valid player for this criteria, though. Some others include:

Jeff Francouer

Billy Hamilton

Brad Hand

Livan Hernandez

Jake Marisnick

Cameron Maybin

Joe Panik

Mike Piazza is the most famous example of this. The legendary catcher played for both teams. Starling Marte is currently an outfielder for the Mets. For several years, though, he filled that role for the Marlins. He's another good candidate for this prompt.

Starling Marte plays for the New York Mets and formerly the Miami Marlins

Be sure to check Baseball Reference. They can tell you every player who ever played a single inning for both teams and help lower your rarity score.

