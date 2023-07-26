Which new York Mets have also played for Houston Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

Baseball
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 26, 2023 13:25 GMT
Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a square for the Houston Astros and the New York Mets. This means that players hopeful of completing the grid will need to know which players played for both franchises. They don't have a lot of similarities, so it can be challenging.

However, both the Houston Astros and New York Mets have a rich history of players coming and going. There are several good answers that one could use. Here are some examples.

Houston Astros and New York Mets players for MLB Immaculate Grid

Justin Verlander will likely be the first answer that comes to mind. In the last two seasons, he fits the criteria. He spent several years with the Houston Astros before joining the New York Mets on a two-year deal last offseason.

Here are some other examples who qualify:

  • Bobby Abreu
  • Rick Ankiel
  • Nori Aoki
  • Derek Bell
  • Bruce Bochy
  • Tyler Clippard
  • JD Davis
  • Kyle Farnsworth
  • LaTroy Hawkins
  • Jeff Kent
  • Jed Lowrie
  • Jake Marisnick
  • Pedro Martinez
  • Cameron Maybin
  • Rafael Montero
  • Oliver Perez

Carlos Beltran is another excellent choice. He played for both franchises, winning the World Series with the Astros.

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference, which can tell you every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise. That can get you the rarest answers.

