Alex Rodriguez and his current girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro have been dating for a while. She is one of his first high-profile relationships since his unfortunate split with Jennifer Lopez. The former New York Yankees star and his fitness girlfriend seem to be doing well.

They seem to be doing so well, in fact, that fans are urging the two to make it official and get engaged. Cordeiro took to Instagram to share a touching video of herself and her daughter dancing in the car. Fans loved to see it.

They also couldn't help but urge Alex Rodriguez, who may or may not even see the comments on this post, to ask her to marry him. Here are the best reactions, with many fans loving the sweet video. It received over 1,000 likes and 70 comments at the time of writing.

Fans urged Rodriguez to propose on Jaclyn's Instagram

This is a sweet gesture, but it may not be time for the two parties to get engaged. It's not been all that long since Alexs Rodriguez and Lopez broke off their engagement. Getting back on that horse is no easy feat.

Still, the two obviously make a popular couple. At least a few followers would like to see them make it official and join their families together. It remains to be seen when or if that will happen, though.

Alex Rodriguez has been with Jaclyn Cordeiro for a while

The relationship between Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez isn't all that old, but it's not a new thing, either. They have been dating since October, when they were first being pictured together.

That was 10 months ago. At their ages, that can be enough time to decide whether or not they want to be together. Engagement might seem too soon, but it's all on their own timing.

