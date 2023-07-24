Fact Check: Is the 'Drake Curse' real? Concerns increase for Yankees as Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge appear with Canadian superstar

Things have not gone so well for Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees this season. With those two superstars being spotted at the recent Drake concert in New York, things could be getting worse. Any connection the rapper has with sports teams often sends things spiraling.

Is the Drake Curse real? There's reason to worry about Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees after their appearance at the show because of it. However, the curse is just an urban legend.

There's no way Drake has any effect on any sports games. It's pure coincidence and if things continue to spiral for the Yankees, it will once again be coincidence.

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton don't need the Drake Curse

Neither Aaron Judge nor Giancarlo Stanton can afford the Drake Curse right now. The Yankees are floundering in a tie for last place in the AL East, though they are just 8.5 back.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hope the Drake Curse isn't real

Judge has been sidelined since June 4 and has no timetable for a return, so the Drake Curse would theoretically end up costing him the season. That's a shame considering he was on similar home run pace as his historic 2022 campaign.

Stanton has missed time as well and struggled when healthy. He hasn't been the force the Yankees need, recording just a 98 wRC+ and 0.0 fWAR. He's been better of late, but he can't afford to miss time or slump again thanks to the rapper, either.

