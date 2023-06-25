It wasn't always pretty and it was in doubt often, but the New York Yankees pulled off a very impressive victory over the Texas Rangers this weekend. They dropped the first game in extra innings, scored a single run in the win in the second game and saw ace Gerrit Cole fall behind 3-0 in two innings in the rubber match.

After a brilliant comeback that saw massive doubles from DJ LeMahieu and Harrison Bader, the Yankees earned a much-needed series victory. Without Aaron Judge in the lineup, everything they earn is fortunate.

Harrison Bader came up clutch for the New York Yankees on Sunday

Following a clutch two-run double from Bader and a huge insurance single from Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees shut down the Rangers in the ninth inning and go into a series with the Oakland Athletics on a bit of a high note.

After Friday's unfortunate loss in extra innings, things looked dire, but the team was able to turn it around.

Fans react to massive New York Yankees win over Rangers

Fans had their say in the Yankees clutch victory, which saw tension at every possible situation. Even in the ninth, Adolis Garcia, who knocked the winning home run off of Michael King on Friday, came up as the tying run against King, but New York prevailed.

Mike Mooney @MikeMooney25 @Yankees Huge win!!! That one is right up there with the game they were losing 6-0 to Tampa and won. Amazing! Love to see Volpe, Bader, and Stanton have a big impact on that comeback, too! @Yankees Huge win!!! That one is right up there with the game they were losing 6-0 to Tampa and won. Amazing! Love to see Volpe, Bader, and Stanton have a big impact on that comeback, too!

Grayson Beaumont @GraysonBeaumont @Yankees Even with this team being a mess we took 2/3 against the Rangers and Mariners…. I’ll take it @Yankees Even with this team being a mess we took 2/3 against the Rangers and Mariners…. I’ll take it

Jeriel Aponte @AponteJsmoove @Yankees It may not seem that way to some but the Yankees have won 4 out of their last 6 games and two strait series. @Yankees It may not seem that way to some but the Yankees have won 4 out of their last 6 games and two strait series.

Though things have not always gone to plan for New York this year, the fans were pleased with this series win.

