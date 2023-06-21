Create

Who is leading 2023 MLB All-Star Game voting? Multiple Blue Jays, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge among poll leaders

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 21, 2023 12:42 GMT
Who is leading 2023 MLB All-Star Game voting? The second round of voting has ended and several stars are separating themselves from the pack. Superstars like Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso are getting a lot of votes despite struggling with injuries.

In the American League, here's what the 2023 MLB All-Star Game roster looks like:

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
  • Marcus Semien, 2B
  • Matt Chapman, 3B
  • Bo Bichette, SS
  • Aaron Judge, OF
  • Mike Trout, OF
  • Randy Arozarena, OF
  • Adley Rutschman, C
  • Shohei Ohtani, DH

Shohei Ohtani is the league's highest vote-getter. He has received more votes than Judge, who is in second place.

The Toronto Blue Jays, despite coming in in fourth place in the AL East, currently have three All-Stars, while the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays do not have any. It is possible that Ohtani will make it in as a pitcher and hitter.

Who is leading 2023 MLB All-Star Game voting? Second round of voting concluded

In the National League, this is what the bracket looks like:

  • Freddie Freeman, 1B
  • Luis Arraez, 2B
  • Nolan Arenado, 3B
  • Orlando Arcia, SS
  • Ronald Acuna Jr., OF
  • Mookie Betts, OF
  • Corbin Carroll, OF
  • Sean Murphy, C
  • J.D. Martinez, DH
Luis Arraez leads the 2023 MLB All-Star Game voting at 2B
Luis Arraez leads the 2023 MLB All-Star Game voting at 2B

As he embarks on a genuine quest for the first .400 season in a long time, Luis Arraez has received a lot of votes. The Atlanta Braves have quite a few All-Stars as they lead the NL East.

