Who is leading 2023 MLB All-Star Game voting? Multiple Blue Jays, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge among poll leaders

Who is leading 2023 MLB All-Star Game voting? The second round of voting has ended and several stars are separating themselves from the pack. Superstars like Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso are getting a lot of votes despite struggling with injuries.

In the American League, here's what the 2023 MLB All-Star Game roster looks like:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Marcus Semien, 2B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Bo Bichette, SS

Aaron Judge, OF

Mike Trout, OF

Randy Arozarena, OF

Adley Rutschman, C

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Shohei Ohtani is the league's highest vote-getter. He has received more votes than Judge, who is in second place.

The Toronto Blue Jays, despite coming in in fourth place in the AL East, currently have three All-Stars, while the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays do not have any. It is possible that Ohtani will make it in as a pitcher and hitter.

In the National League, this is what the bracket looks like:

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Orlando Arcia, SS

Ronald Acuna Jr., OF

Mookie Betts, OF

Corbin Carroll, OF

Sean Murphy, C

J.D. Martinez, DH

Luis Arraez leads the 2023 MLB All-Star Game voting at 2B

As he embarks on a genuine quest for the first .400 season in a long time, Luis Arraez has received a lot of votes. The Atlanta Braves have quite a few All-Stars as they lead the NL East.

