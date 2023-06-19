Create

Why was Charlie Culberson's dad not allowed to throw out Braves' first pitch on Father's Day? Explaining last minute change

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 19, 2023 15:34 GMT
Charlie Culberson
Charlie Culberson's dad was cut out of the celebration

Charlie Culberson's father was supposed to throw out the first pitch for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, with his son being the catcher. The infielder was then scratched from the ceremony and his dad was removed as well. For Father's Day, Michael Harris II's father threw the first pitch instead.

Braves' Charlie Culberson designated for assignment hours before his father was slated to throw first pitch on Father's Daycbssports.com/mlb/news/brave…

Why was Charlie Culberson's dad not allowed to participate? It stems from an unfortunate situation with his son. Before the game, the infielder was actually released from the team. They DFA'd him before he and his dad could do the first pitch.

Why Charlie Culberson was DFA'd before his Father's Day celebration with Braves

That certainly sounds harsh and it was. However, it wasn't as if the Atlanta Braves signed him up for this meaningful event and then released him the day of because he was struggling.

Charlie Culberson was DFA&#039;d
Charlie Culberson was DFA'd

It boils down to the fact that the Braves needed a backup catcher. Without one, one injury could have derailed the entire game. They didn't have one, so they had to call up Chadwick Tromp.

No way 💀 https://t.co/HmUR7I56nI

To make room, Charlie Culberson was unfortunately the odd man out. He's likely to clear waivers and be signed back later to the Braves, but the timing just didn't allow for the team to continue with his planned ceremony, so he and his dad couldn't do it anymore.

Edited by Zachary Roberts
