The Atlanta Braves had an absolute disaster for Father's Day. Initially, they had planned for Charlie Culberson to be a part of the ceremonial first pitch. However, after a string of events, the team found themselves without a backup catcher and had to designate Charlie Culberson for assignment to make room.

Culberson was no longer on the team in favor of catcher Chadwick Tromp, which meant that he couldn't be part of the ceremony. The Braves had to scramble and find a replacement, so Michael Harris II's father was put in as a replacement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a very shocking and unfortunate turn of events. Culberson found himself on the wrong end of a bad situation, which MLB fans empathized with. They also found this to be a disaster for Atlanta.

T-Lor @TangoYankee13 @JomboyMedia Not a very good look for the Braves, but it is a business after all! @JomboyMedia Not a very good look for the Braves, but it is a business after all!

Kristin @kristinbroadway @JomboyMedia I mean sadly they had to and I’m sure he understood. He’ll likely clear waivers and be right back lol. @JomboyMedia I mean sadly they had to and I’m sure he understood. He’ll likely clear waivers and be right back lol.

Derek @Dr_Squeaky_Buns @JomboyMedia Poor management of the honor all around in general. Charlie should have never been in the conversation. Love him, but no. @JomboyMedia Poor management of the honor all around in general. Charlie should have never been in the conversation. Love him, but no.

Back2BackMike @Bigpoppy59Mike @JomboyMedia I get it. But that's a bad look for the Braves. Charlie is well loved by Braves Country @JomboyMedia I get it. But that's a bad look for the Braves. Charlie is well loved by Braves Country

Most fans wish that this could have been avoided. Culberson has been a fan favorite even though he's bounced around the league a couple of times. This was a devastating blow to them.

Atlanta Braves fending off NL East opponents

Despite the poor look from the Atlanta Braves organization, their season is going exceptionally well. They're one of the best teams in baseball and have a firm lead on the NL East standings.

The Braves have been good

The New York Mets have floundered and are now missing Pete Alonso for the foreseeable future. The Miami Marlins have been the biggest threat to the Braves and they're five games back. No one expected them to be this good, but they're not a major threat to Atlanta.

Defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies have turned it around as of late. They're now 37-34, but they're still eight games back. Atlanta has a firm grip on the postseason thanks to stellar play from Sean Murphy, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and many others.

As long as they stay healthy, they should continue to be one of the best teams in baseball this season.

Poll : 0 votes