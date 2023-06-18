The Atlanta Braves had an absolute disaster for Father's Day. Initially, they had planned for Charlie Culberson to be a part of the ceremonial first pitch. However, after a string of events, the team found themselves without a backup catcher and had to designate Charlie Culberson for assignment to make room.
Culberson was no longer on the team in favor of catcher Chadwick Tromp, which meant that he couldn't be part of the ceremony. The Braves had to scramble and find a replacement, so Michael Harris II's father was put in as a replacement.
It was a very shocking and unfortunate turn of events. Culberson found himself on the wrong end of a bad situation, which MLB fans empathized with. They also found this to be a disaster for Atlanta.
Most fans wish that this could have been avoided. Culberson has been a fan favorite even though he's bounced around the league a couple of times. This was a devastating blow to them.
Atlanta Braves fending off NL East opponents
Despite the poor look from the Atlanta Braves organization, their season is going exceptionally well. They're one of the best teams in baseball and have a firm lead on the NL East standings.
The New York Mets have floundered and are now missing Pete Alonso for the foreseeable future. The Miami Marlins have been the biggest threat to the Braves and they're five games back. No one expected them to be this good, but they're not a major threat to Atlanta.
Defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies have turned it around as of late. They're now 37-34, but they're still eight games back. Atlanta has a firm grip on the postseason thanks to stellar play from Sean Murphy, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and many others.
As long as they stay healthy, they should continue to be one of the best teams in baseball this season.