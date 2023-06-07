"Legend" "Nice" - MLB fans chuckle as Atlanta Braves player Roddery Munoz becomes first to don uniform number 69 in franchise history

The Atlanta Braves are calling up their 21st ranked prospect, Roddery Munoz. He is making his MLB debut and will be pitching for the Braves, who have experienced a startling amount of injuries to their staff. Munoz is the next man up and he'll be arriving to pitch soon, though most likely out of the bullpen- where the Braves have had the most trouble.

As with many young prospects, they don't always get their pick of uniform numbers when they come up. Many of the "good" numbers are taken by established players. If it's an iconic franchise, there may be a lot of retired numbers, too.

That has left Munoz with very few options, but he's decided to make the best of it. Per reports, he will be the first Braves player ever to wear the number 69 on his back.

Given that the number does have sexual connotations, it's not been a popular one for good reason. Most franchises have not had a player wear this uniform number yet, but Munoz could break the stigma. MLB fans are on board with it, to say the least.

Andy Harris @K26dp @NumbersMLB Jasseel De La Cruz wore it, but did not get into a game.

It's safe to say that MLB fans, not just Braves fans, are thrilled to see someone don the number. Will this become the start of a trend and will other teams finally have players wear this number?

Atlanta Braves continue to lead struggling NL East

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the National League's best teams. They lead their division by three games right now, but it's not the New York Mets or Philadelphia Phillies who trail them directly.

The Atlanta Braves lead the division

Those two teams were playoff teams and spent big in the offseason, making them legitimate contenders. Instead, it's the lowly Miami Marlins that are off to a 34-28 start and trail by three games.

The Mets, on the other hand, are 6.5 back with a stunning 30-31 record. The Phillies have slumped to 29-32, a game behind the Mets. In dead last is the Washington Nationals, who are 11 back of Atlanta.

It's been a surprisingly weak division, but the Braves have taken advantage of that and run out to a strong start.

