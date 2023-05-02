Is Sean Murphy related to Dale Murphy? Braves star's connection with former Braves legend explained

Is Sean Murphy related to Dale Murphy? The Atlanta Braves' catcher was acquired in an off-season trade and extended so he will be in Atlanta for a long time. Is he related to the longtime Braves star of the same last name? That would make for an excellent story.

Unfortunately, they're not related. Dale Murphy shares no relation to the current Braves' backstop, so there is no story. Ironically, Dale does have a son who shares the catcher's name.

Dale's son is named Shawn Murphy, so it's spelled differently. He played a sport, too, although he was an NFL offensive lineman and not a baseball player.

So as for the question of is Sean Murphy related to Dale Murphy, the answer is no. What could have been a great baseball story can just be chalked up to coincidence.

How is Sean Murphy doing with the Braves?

Though he doesn't bear a legendary connection to the franchise, Sean Murphy is doing well for the Atlanta Braves. He's a key cog in their NL East-leading team.

Thus far, Murphy's addition has been an incredible move. He's recorded 1.5 fWAR already and has a stunning 178 wRC+. He's been a powerhouse at the plate and behind it.

The Braves had Travis D'Arnaud, so a trade for a catcher didn't make the most sense for them. However, it's proven to be an excellent move as Murphy is playing like the best in the league.

