Create

Travis D'Arnaud Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Atlanta Braves catcher after competition from recently acquired backstop Sean Murphy

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 24, 2023 17:58 GMT
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves
Travis D'Arnaud Trade Rumors have swirled

Travis D'Arnaud is the subject of trade rumors now that the Atlanta Braves have Sean Murphy. Over the off-season, the Braves pulled off yet another blockbuster trade with the Oakland Athletics. The season prior, they added A's first baseman Matt Olson. The acquisition of Murphy does make D'Arnaud a bit expendable, though.

He's a starter who doesn't really have a spot on the Braves anymore, but they could easily flip him to a team in need of a high-level catcher. Here's who should be on the Braves' line right now.

Who should call the Braves for Travis D'Arnaud

3) Chicago Cubs

Should the Cubs go after Travis D&#039;Arnaud?
Should the Cubs go after Travis D'Arnaud?

The Chicago Cubs are one of MLB's early-season surprises. They sit at 12-9 and have the pieces to make a playoff run. Unfortunately, after they let Willson Contreras walk in free agency, their catching depth chart is weak- ranked 23rd in baseball via Fangraphs. Enter D'Arnaud and the problem is solved.

2) San Diego Padres

youtube-cover

The San Diego Padres have been surprisingly mediocre this year. What was supposed to be a World Series contender has meandered thus far. Adding a catcher to their 26th-ranked catching depth chart should be something AJ Preller should look at.

1) Houston Astros

Should the Astros be in on Travis D&#039;Arnaud?
Should the Astros be in on Travis D'Arnaud?

The Houston Astros have also been surprisingly bad this year for their standards. Nevertheless, they're a legitimate threat to repeat and only have a few holes on the roster. Martin Maldonado is not the best hitter in the league, so combining him with D'Arnaud is a wise idea.

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...