Travis D'Arnaud Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Atlanta Braves catcher after competition from recently acquired backstop Sean Murphy

Travis D'Arnaud is the subject of trade rumors now that the Atlanta Braves have Sean Murphy. Over the off-season, the Braves pulled off yet another blockbuster trade with the Oakland Athletics. The season prior, they added A's first baseman Matt Olson. The acquisition of Murphy does make D'Arnaud a bit expendable, though.

He's a starter who doesn't really have a spot on the Braves anymore, but they could easily flip him to a team in need of a high-level catcher. Here's who should be on the Braves' line right now.

Who should call the Braves for Travis D'Arnaud

3) Chicago Cubs

Should the Cubs go after Travis D'Arnaud?

The Chicago Cubs are one of MLB's early-season surprises. They sit at 12-9 and have the pieces to make a playoff run. Unfortunately, after they let Willson Contreras walk in free agency, their catching depth chart is weak- ranked 23rd in baseball via Fangraphs. Enter D'Arnaud and the problem is solved.

2) San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been surprisingly mediocre this year. What was supposed to be a World Series contender has meandered thus far. Adding a catcher to their 26th-ranked catching depth chart should be something AJ Preller should look at.

1) Houston Astros

Should the Astros be in on Travis D'Arnaud?

The Houston Astros have also been surprisingly bad this year for their standards. Nevertheless, they're a legitimate threat to repeat and only have a few holes on the roster. Martin Maldonado is not the best hitter in the league, so combining him with D'Arnaud is a wise idea.

