Josh Donaldson was reactivated off the Injured List for the New York Yankees one game before Aaron Judge tore a ligament in his toe. The return of Donaldson was supposed to bolster the offense, but it hasn't. In Judge's absence, everyone else has largely been inept at the plate and there is perhaps no better example than the veteran third baseman.

He recently admitted he wasn't sure if he'd keep playing after this season and now he will face more questions after today. He reportedly ignored reporters and went for a private meeting with manager Aaron Boone ahead of the series finale with the Texas Rangers.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch During clubhouse availability, Josh Donaldson told reporters he didn’t have time to talk, then walked toward the area of Aaron Boone’s office. During clubhouse availability, Josh Donaldson told reporters he didn’t have time to talk, then walked toward the area of Aaron Boone’s office.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beat reporter Bryan Hoch said:

"During clubhouse availability, Josh Donaldson told reporters he didn’t have time to talk, then walked toward the area of Aaron Boone’s office."

Donaldson's play has been rough this year and it was subpar last year. He returned to the lineup with a flurry of home runs (four) but has since cooled way off and seems incapable of getting anything going at the moment.

This curious behavior prompts questions about what his role is with the team. They're fairly thin due to injuries and most players on the offense are really struggling right now, so losing an admittedly struggling Donaldson doesn't seem ideal, either.

It could be an injury, a demotion, a trade or even the dreaded DFA, but it appears something is happening with Donaldson and it could be happening today.

How bad has Josh Donaldson been this season?

Josh Donaldson was supposed to help the lineup get better. When Aaron Judge went down, he was supposed to be part of a bevy of All-Star level hitters who could keep them afloat. He, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton have largely not done that.

Josh Donaldson has struggled

Donaldson might be the worst of the bunch, though. He's currently sporting a 59 wRC+ and has been worth -0.1 fWAR. He's been fine on defense, but his offense has been absolutely abysmal. If he doesn't turn it around soon, his days might be numbered. They may already be, based on today's turn of events.

Poll : 0 votes